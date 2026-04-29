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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience an exciting week downtown, highlighting the 24th Annual Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour, the Santa Barbara Literary Festival, and festive Cinco de Mayo celebrations, alongside a diverse lineup of workshops, live music, art exhibitions, and interactive experiences.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4uev5Sb

Featured Events:

Tomorrow: 24th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour (Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets. Secure one of the few remaining tickets now to experience this immersive evening of world-class tastings, live art, and a high-energy finale at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum!

(Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets. Secure one of the few remaining tickets now to experience this immersive evening of world-class tastings, live art, and a high-energy finale at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum! Community Care: Sound Bath + Reiki at Sol Seek Yoga Studio (Thursday, April 30, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, April 30, 7:00 PM) Opera Santa Barbara – Elmer Gantry at the Lobero Theatre (Friday, May 1, 7:30 PM – Sunday, May 3, 2:30 PM)

(Friday, May 1, 7:30 PM – Sunday, May 3, 2:30 PM) The Santa Barbara Literary Festival at Various Locations Downtown (May 2-3, 9:00 AM)

(May 2-3, 9:00 AM) Free Mat Sculpt Pilates at Paseo Nuevo (Saturday, May 2, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, May 2, 9:00 AM) Memoir, Music & Cocktails at Restaurant Roy (Saturday, May 2, 4:00 PM)

(Saturday, May 2, 4:00 PM) La Primavera at El Paseo Restaurant (Saturday, May 2, 5:00 PM)

Roots of Brazil 2026 at Center Stage Theater (Saturday, May 2, 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, May 2, 6:00 PM) Mujeres Makers Market 5th Year Anniversary! at El Presidio de Santa Barbara (Sunday, May 3, 10:00 AM)

(Sunday, May 3, 10:00 AM) A Conversation with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Ed Humes at CEC’s Environmental Hub (Sunday, May 3, 4:30 PM)

(Sunday, May 3, 4:30 PM) Folklorico & Tequila at Azul Cocina (Tuesday, May 5, 4:00 PM)

(Tuesday, May 5, 4:00 PM) Cinco de Mayo at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Tuesday, May 5, 5:00 PM)

(Tuesday, May 5, 5:00 PM) BLUE MAN GROUP at The Granada Theatre (May 5-6, 7:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Kickin’ Country Line Dancing (Every Wednesday in May): Enjoy free country line dancing lessons in front of Best BBQ and Apna (716 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in May): Enjoy free country line dancing lessons in front of Best BBQ and Apna (716 State Street). The Strangers Project at Art & Soul (May 2-17): Explore a globally recognized archive of handwritten stories that foster human connection and empathy through collective storytelling.

(May 2-17): Explore a globally recognized archive of handwritten stories that foster human connection and empathy through collective storytelling. “PENTIMENTO: Layered Meanings Brought to Life” Exhibition at Art & Soul (On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition.

(On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition. “Shapes of Surrealism” Exhibition at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (On Display until May 31): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception.

(On Display until May 31): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception. “The Gift: New Additions to our Story” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history.

(On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history. “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4uev5Sb

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.