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Join the City for upcoming meetings to help create safer and more accessible streets! Whether you walk, bike, or drive, your experiences matter—especially on streets targeted for traffic safety improvements.

﻿Based on collision data history and community input received from community meetings and surveys, the City identified ten streets to prioritize analyzing and designing for traffic safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists:

Bath Street | Alamar Avenue to Mission Street Canon Perdido Street | State to Milpas Streets Calle Real | Pueblo Street to Hitchcock with anticipated extension to La Cumbre Road Castillo Street | Mission to Micheltorena Streets Chapala Street |Alamar Avenue to Mission Street De La Vina Street | Mission to Micheltorena Streets Las Positas Road | State Street to Calle Real with anticipated connection to Modoc Road Nopal Street | Cota to Quinientos Streets Olive Street | Micheltorena to Carrillo Streets State Street | Highway 154 to Sola Street

Safe Streets for All Action Plan Meeting (Webinar)

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Zoom

Sign up for the Virtual Webinar

Safe Streets for All Action Plan Meeting (In-Person)

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu Street)

Add to Your Calendar

For more information and local resources, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SafeStreets.