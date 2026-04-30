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SANTA BARBARA—April 28, 2026—In recognition of National Donate Life Month, Cottage Health has introduced a new tool that allows patients to register as organ, eye and tissue donors directly through MyChart, the same secure portal they already use to manage their care. This enhancement expands access to donor registration at a time when more than 23,000 Californians are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

“Organ donation starts with a simple but meaningful decision,” said Laura Canfield, Vice President of Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer at Cottage Health. “Integrating donor registration into MyChart makes that decision more accessible and has the potential to save lives locally and across the country.”

Patients who choose to register through MyChart are added to the National Donate Life Registry, and their donor status remains with them even if they move out of California. The registration process is streamlined using basic information already in MyChart, making it easier for patients to take this step.

Patients can choose to donate for transplant, research, or education, and their decision is not visible to their care teams. By simplifying access to registration, this update aims to increase donor participation and help save lives across the United States.

“Donate Life America is proud to partner with Cottage Health and Epic to bring donor registration into the digital care experience,” said David Fleming, President and CEO of Donate Life America. “Innovations like this help strengthen the national registry and expand access to donor registration.”

More than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Just one organ donor can save up to eight lives, restore sight to two people, and heal more than 75 others through tissue donation. While roughly 50% of US adults are registered organ donors—typically after a trip to the DMV—surveys consistently show that 90% of Americans support organ donation. More convenient registration methods, like MyChart, offer a way to close that gap.The organ donor registration tool is the latest in a growing suite of features available through Cottage Health’s MyChart patient portal, which already empowers patients to message their care teams, review test results, request prescription refills, and manage appointments—all in one place. To log in or sign up for Cottage MyChart, visit http://www.cottagehealth.org/mychart.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.