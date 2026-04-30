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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara has been awarded a $15.3 million grant to develop a community microgrid in Isla Vista that will support critical community facilities including the Isla Vista Sheriff’s Office, Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic and the Isla Vista Community Center.

The microgrid will also serve about 120 residential customers and 50 non-residential customers connected to the system, with customers served by the microgrid expected to see no change in their electric bill. The grant will also fund community engagement and workforce development activities, expanding the award’s reach and impact.

The solar-powered microgrid with battery energy storage is expected to provide at least 24 hours of backup power, enabling the system to operate independently from the grid during emergencies. This “islanding” capability ensures continuity of operations during severe weather events or earthquakes.

“This significant investment reflects our commitment to protecting communities, strengthening resilience, and ensuring that the benefits are felt directly by the people it’s meant to serve,” said Supervisor Laura Capps. “In Isla Vista, that means reliable power during emergencies, support for essential community spaces, and meaningful opportunities for residents to shape and participate in a clean energy future.”

“Not everyone can own a battery in their own garage, which is especially true in Isla Vista,” said Garrett Wong, Sustainability Division Manager. “This project generates enough clean energy and backup power to serve several neighborhood blocks.”

The grant was awarded through Southern California Edison (SCE) under the statewide Microgrid Incentive Program. With the funding secured, the County will initiate a request for proposals for project management, design and construction services to proceed with technical evaluation studies in partnership with SCE. These efforts will inform final design and implementation, moving the project into the development phase.

For more information and updates, visit County of Santa Barbara Microgrids website.