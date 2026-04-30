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SANTA BARBARA, CA – With the continued support of the wine-loving community, Grassini Family Vineyards is poised to reach a significant milestone in 2026: over $1 million in total charitable donations since the inception of its Grassini Gives Back program!Over the past 14 years, the program has become a beloved tradition, raising more than $965,000 for a variety of local nonprofits.

To celebrate the program’s 15th anniversary and reach this seven-figure goal, the winery has announced a year-long partnership with Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF), with an ambitious goal of raising $50,000 for the organization by year’s end. With a long history of supporting local families with children facing pediatric cancer, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is fitting partner for such a significant year.

The 15th anniversary of Grassini Gives Back is a reflection of the winery’s core mission. “At Grassini Family Vineyards, we believe in the power of connection—to our land, our history, and our community,” says Katie Grassini, CEO. “We are dedicated to fostering an environment where shared moments are created, and there is no greater way to honor that than by supporting the families in our community who are navigating the challenges of pediatric cancer.”

Supporting Families in Need: Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

A pediatric cancer diagnosis brings overwhelming financial, emotional, and educational challenges. Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) steps in at the moment of diagnosis to provide families with essential financial assistance, professional emotional support programs, and educational advocacy tools. To ensure these families never have to face the journey alone, Grassini Family Vineyards has set a 2026 fundraising goal of $50,000 to directly support TBCF’s local programs.

“Partnership and community are at the heart of everything we do,” said Julia George, Senior Development Director at TBCF. “It takes a collective, compassionate effort to ensure that our most vulnerable families feel supported, seen, and strengthened throughout their child’s cancer journey. We are deeply grateful to Grassini Family Vineyards for recognizing the importance of providing tangible support—allowing families to focus on what matters most: their child in treatment.”

Beyond these programs, TBCF is dedicated to ensuring families feel supported and strengthened throughout their child’s cancer journey. Non-medical, out-of-pocket costs are often the most immediate and burdensome, as they are rarely reimbursed by insurance. Until there is a cure for cancer, TBCF remains committed to helping families meet these essential needs.

Grassini Family Vineyards has set an ambitious goal of raising $50,000 for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation throughout 2026.

Enjoy Wine for a Good Cause

Grassini Family Vineyards invites the community to take part in Grassini Gives Back 2026 and support TBCF by simply enjoying Grassini Family Vineyards wines and spreading the word. The winery will feature unique promotions each month, allowing wine lovers to contribute in a variety of ways throughout the year, while enjoying their favorite wines.

To kick off the 2026 campaign, Grassini Family Vineyards will donate $100 for every new Wine Club membership and $10 for each bottle of Sauvignon Blanc purchased, including selections from the special Sauvignon Blanc Reserve Bundle and Essential Grassini Bundle throughout the month of May. Whether enjoying a tasting in the downtown tasting room or ordering online for home delivery, every bottle purchased helps local families navigate the challenges of pediatric cancer.

To learn more about Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, visit teddybearcancerfoundation.org

For more information on Grassini Gives Back 2026, visit grassinifamilyvineyards.com/grassini-gives-back or follow along on social media for updates on monthly giving opportunities.

About Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation :

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (teddybearcancerfoundation.org) advocates for families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational, and emotional support.

About Grassini Family Vineyards :

Grassini Family Vineyards (grassinifamilyvineyards.com) is a family-owned winery crafting 100% estate-grown Bordeaux varietal wines in the renowned Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA. Guests can enjoy Grassini wines at the award-winning tasting room in downtown Santa Barbara or visit the Santa Ynez estate for intimate, vineyard-side tastings. From curated flights to private tours, each experience offers a thoughtful introduction to the wines, the story, and the spirit of Happy Canyon.