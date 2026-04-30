Recently, I had the experience of walking along State Street to help a friend with getting to an appointment in a building where the street closure disallows vehicles. What I observed is that many stores are closing or about to close, and most people stay on the sidewalk because electric bikes, driven by people who go dangerously fast, have actually taken over, forcing walkers to use the sidewalks to avoid being over.

Such a beautiful city with a terrible downtown.

Can’t our elected officials, whose salaries we pay, help the city get back on its feet?