Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CycleMAYnia returns this May with more than 30 community led biking activities across Santa Barbara County, offering residents of all ages opportunities to ride, learn, and connect during National Bike Month 2026.

Organized by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), this year’s CycleMAYnia theme, “Pedal Forward,” celebrates how biking creates moments of shared joy that bring people together across ages, backgrounds, and experiences.

Check out these events happening in Goleta:

May 6: National Bike to School Day

May 6, 7:15 – 8:00 a.m.: North to South Goleta Bike to Work Ride at Lighthouse Coffee (5696 Calle Real, Goleta)

at Lighthouse Coffee (5696 Calle Real, Goleta) May 8, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.: Mayor’s Ride featuring Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte; Meet at the corner of the Obern Trail/Modoc and the west entrance to Encore Drive (4289 Modoc Rd, Santa Barbara)

featuring Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte; Meet at the corner of the Obern Trail/Modoc and the west entrance to Encore Drive (4289 Modoc Rd, Santa Barbara) May 14: National Bike to Work Day

May 31, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.: CycleMAYnia Finale at Goleta Beach (5986 Sandspit Road); A final celebratory bike ride to close out CycleMAYnia 2026 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by final ceremonies, food, and awards.

A full calendar of events is available at CycleMAYnia.org, where residents can explore activities happening throughout the county and find rides and events near where they work and live. Participants can also learn how to enter to win an AIMA Big Sur e-bike, sponsored by E Bikery, by attending any featured activity.

HISTORY OF CYCLEMAYNIA

Founded in 2009, CycleMAYnia began as a community brainstorming effort to spark a stronger bike culture in Santa Barbara County. Inspired by events and programs in communities outside of Santa Barbara County, SBCAG engaged community organizations and the cycling community as partners to build and co-manage a dynamic calendar of activities celebrating National Bike Month each May. Since then, CycleMAYnia has expanded access to cycling, reaching new riders and more diverse communities countywide, and connecting people to the joy and benefits of biking.