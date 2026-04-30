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Standing Together to End Sexual Assault’s (STESA) annual Chocolate de Vine fundraiser will be on May 16th this year!

Over the months, we’ve been confronted with news of sexual assault cases dominating headlines across global, national, and local news. While the prevalence of sexual assault across the national and global stage is immensely disheartening, it is also incredibly timely that our local community comes together to build a safer and stronger future that is free of sexual violence. For over 50 years, STESA has been fundamental in providing educational programs to the Santa Barbara community aimed at preventing sexual violence in our community. It is also the community’s support that powers STESA’s services. Join STESA at its Chocolate de Vine fundraiser that supports services towards empowering, healing, and creating social change to eradicate all forms of sexual violence in our community.

Grounded in the empowerment model, STESA counselors offer support and education to survivors and their loved ones and empower them in the agency of their healing process. Started as a 24-hour hotline in 1974, STESA’s scope expanded to long-term counseling, self-defense classes, and prevention programs for community members and professionals who interface with sexual assault survivors. STESA’s services have also extended to educating youth on sexual violence prevention so we can build a safer, healthier future for all members of our community.

STESA invites supporters to join them at the Chocolate De Vine fundraising event. This year’s event will be held Saturday, May 16 from 4-7:30pm at the Saint Barbara Events Center at 1205 San Antonio Creek Road. This year’s theme, From Silence to Justice, features Timothy Hale, a Santa Barbara–based attorney whose work has contributed to landmark cases that have shaped national conversations around institutional accountability and survivor justice.The event will feature tastings from local chocolatiers and wineries. STESA looks forward to raising the glass with its cherished longtime sponsors, as well as celebrating new supporters of the cause!

The event will feature a judged competition of chocolate creations by some of the area’s best chefs. It will also include tasty appetizers, balloon pop prizes, and some fabulous experiences for live auction. Click on this link to join the fun: https://stesacdv.wixsite.com/chocolatedevine/

About STESA: During the past year, STESA provided confidential services to over 300 clients and offered education to over 5,100 community members, including students, businesses, medical, social service, and law enforcement professionals. Funds raised from the event will support intervention and prevention programs.