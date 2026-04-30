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SANTA BARBARA, CA — A Royal Suite Home Furnishings, a family-owned California retailer with roots dating back to 1978, is set to open a 13,700-square-foot showroom at 1109 State Street—marking a milestone both for the company’s expansion into Santa Barbara and for the continued revitalization of the downtown corridor.

The new store will occupy the long-vacant former CVS space and is expected to open around Memorial Day. It will be the company’s fourth location and its first on the Central Coast, building on an established customer base that has followed the brand from its Oxnard showroom over the years.

“Santa Barbara has a strong sense of home and community—and that’s what we’re excited to be part of on State Street,” said owner Norb Moniz. “We’ve made great friends with our Santa Barbara customers who visited us in Oxnard, and we’re looking forward to serving them closer to home.”

Known for its American-made furniture and custom design offerings, A Royal Suite brings a hands-on, service-oriented retail model that emphasizes long-term relationships and personalized pieces tailored to each home—an approach that has defined the company for decades.

For State Street, the lease represents a meaningful step forward in reactivating one of its larger-format vacancies—spaces that have proven among the most challenging to fill in recent years. The arrival of a full-scale, experience-driven retailer signals growing momentum along the corridor as it continues to evolve.

Paul Gamberdella, Principal at Radius Commercial Real Estate, who represented the tenant, said the deal reflects both confidence in the market and the importance of backfilling key vacancies.

“A thriving State Street is built one tenant at a time,” Gamberdella said. “When you see a committed operator step into a large, prominent space like this—with a strong in-store experience and real ties to the community—it creates meaningful momentum and helps define what the next chapter of downtown looks like.”

About A Royal Suite Home Furnishings

Founded in 1978, A Royal Suite Home Furnishings is a family-owned and operated retailer specializing in American-made furniture and home furnishings for every budget. The company is particularly well known for its custom furniture offerings, allowing customers to personalize pieces to fit their exact taste, space, and lifestyle. Its flagship Santa Clarita showroom has served the greater Los Angeles area for nearly five decades, and the forthcoming Santa Barbara location marks an exciting new chapter for the brand.

For more information, visit http://www.aroyalsuite.com