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Santa Barbara, CA — RG Painting & Construction, Inc., a locally owned and operated general contractor with over 20 years of experience, is expanding its full-service home renovation, painting, and remediation services to better serve homeowners throughout Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Goleta.

Recognized as a trusted Santa Barbara painting contractor, the company now offers a more comprehensive approach—helping homeowners not only upgrade their homes but also identify and resolve underlying issues such as water damage, moisture intrusion, and structural deterioration.

Homeowners can explore services and recent projects at:

[https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/](https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/)

“Many homes need more than just cosmetic upgrades,” said Ray Guerrero, owner of RG Painting & Construction. “We often uncover hidden issues like moisture damage or improper repairs. By offering remediation along with renovation, we’re able to fix the problem at its source—not just cover it up.”

A Smarter Approach to Renovation and Remediation in Santa Barbara

As demand increases for both home improvements and property restoration, RG Painting & Construction continues to grow as a leading general contractor in Santa Barbara by providing integrated solutions under one roof.

Homeowners looking for interior painting in Santa Barbara can learn more here:

[https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/interior-painting-santa-barbara](https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/interior-painting-santa-barbara)

For exterior protection and long-term durability, their exterior painting services in Santa Barbara focus on proper preparation, sealing, and coatings designed for coastal environments:

[https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/exterior-painting-santa-barbara](https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/exterior-painting-santa-barbara)

For homes affected by leaks, moisture, or environmental damage, the company also provides water damage and remediation services in Santa Barbara:

[https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/water-damage-mold-remediation-santa-barbara](https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/water-damage-mold-remediation-santa-barbara)

Services include:

• Interior and exterior painting with proper surface preparation

• Kitchen and bathroom remodeling

• Full home renovations and upgrades

• Water damage repair and moisture remediation

• Mold remediation and prevention solutions

• Drywall, carpentry, and structural repairs

• Electrical and plumbing coordination

• Window and door replacements

• Waterproofing and protective coatings

Homeowners considering expanding their property can also explore accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Santa Barbara:

[https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/adu-santa-barbara](https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/adu-santa-barbara)

Built for Santa Barbara’s Coastal Conditions

Homes in Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Goleta face constant exposure to ocean air, humidity, and sun—conditions that can accelerate wear, cause hidden moisture issues, and lead to costly damage if not properly addressed.

By combining remediation with renovation, RG Painting & Construction ensures that homes are not only updated visually but also structurally sound and protected long-term.

Their contractor-led approach allows them to:

• Identify hidden damage before it worsens

• Prevent recurring moisture and mold issues

• Deliver longer-lasting finishes and repairs

• Reduce the need for future costly fixes

Serving Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Goleta

RG Painting & Construction continues to grow as a top-rated Santa Barbara general contractor, helping homeowners protect, restore, and enhance their properties with a streamlined, start-to-finish experience.

Whether preparing a home for sale, repairing damage, or completing a full renovation, the company offers solutions that prioritize both appearance and long-term performance.

To request a consultation or learn more, visit:

[https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/](https://www.santabarbarageneralcontractor.com/)

About RG Painting & Construction, Inc.

RG Painting & Construction, Inc. is a Santa Barbara-based general contractor specializing in residential and commercial painting, remodeling, remediation, and home improvement services. With over two decades of experience, the company is known for its attention to detail, reliable service, and ability to deliver high-quality results that last.