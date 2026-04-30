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Santa Barbara, Calif. — The Turner Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Clay Beccue, CFA, CAIA to its Board of Directors. A respected Santa Barbara financial professional and community-minded leader, Beccue brings extensive experience in investment management, strategic planning, and fiduciary stewardship to the organization.

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Beccue is the founder of Presidio Financial Advisors, where he provides holistic financial guidance and investment services with a client-first approach. Prior to launching his firm, he held leadership roles with JP Morgan Chase, American Riviera Bank, Loomis Sayles, and State Street Corporation. He earned a degree in economics from the College of the Holy Cross and holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations.

“Clay brings a rare combination of financial expertise, thoughtful leadership, and genuine commitment to community service,” said Curtis Yates, Chair of the Turner Foundation Board of Directors. “His perspective and values align strongly with our mission, and we are excited to welcome him to the Board as we continue building opportunities for those we serve.”

“I am honored to join the Board of the Turner Foundation,” said Clay Beccue. “The Turner Foundation does extraordinary work in our community, often behind the scenes and without recognition. To be part of an organization that lifts so many deserving people in Santa Barbara is deeply meaningful to me, and I look forward to supporting its mission in every way I can.”

Founded in 1958, The Turner Foundation supports more than 300 people in Santa Barbara, including adults and children, through affordable housing and supportive programs. Dedicated to strengthening lives and communities through educational opportunities, resident support, and services that foster dignity, growth, and self-sufficiency, the Foundation helps meet a critical need in our community by creating pathways to stability, opportunity, and hope.

For more information, visit http://www.theturnerfoundation.com.