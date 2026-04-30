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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –Vote by Mail Ballots will be mailed during the first week of May. Registered voters throughout Santa Barbara County should have received their County Voter Information Guide for the June 2, 2026, Statewide Direct Primary Election in the mail by the end of April and will receive their Vote By Mail ballot in early May.

Voters are encouraged to return their completed ballot as soon as possible using the postage-paid return envelope provided. The return envelope must be signed by the voter. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, June 2, 2026. The United States Postal Service recommends mailing ballots early to ensure timely delivery to the Elections Office for processing and counting.

Official ballot drop boxes will be available 24 hours a day beginning May 4 until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, June 2, 2026. Voters are encouraged to utilize one of the 18 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the County to return their ballot. A list of official ballot drop box locations in Santa Barbara County is included with the voter’s mailed ballot and is posted at Elections | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website.

The Voter Information Guide issued by the County of Santa Barbara provides the voter’s polling place location and hours, an image of what the ballot looks like and includes instructions for completing the ballot.

Receipt of the Voter Information Guide is a good reminder for voters to verify that their voter registration is up to date.

Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including residential and mailing addresses, at the California Secretary of State’s website, or Santa Barbara County Elections Office website. To make address and other updates to voter registration or for eligible citizens to register to vote, visit the California Secretary of State’s Register to Vote website.

For more information, visit sbcvote.com or call Santa Barbara County Elections at 800-722-8683.