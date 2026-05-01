The Channel League Track and Field Championships offered opportunities for athletes from Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara to win individual league titles and qualify for the upcoming CIF-Southern Section preliminaries on Thursday at Oxnard High.

Santa Barbara High School

Santa Barbara High was led by Elina Stump, who claimed three individual league titles. She successfully defended her championship in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.94, won the triple jump with a mark of 37’4.50” and added a victory in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.20. Stump also placed second in the long jump.

Malachi Johnston repeated as league champion in the shot put with a personal-record throw of 55 feet, 0.25 inches and added a third-place finish in the discus.

The Dons’ boys 4×800-meter relay team—Noah Davis, Lucca Lowry, Ethan Walp and Kik Van Engelen—secured first place with a season-best time of 8:19.86. The girls 4×800 relay team of Ailey Alexander, Olivia Arevalo, Sydney Burgoyne and Itzel Rayos-Jimenez finished second, also posting a season-best performance at 10:11.81.

Additional CIF-SS qualifiers included Shea Gannon, who placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 35 ‘05.25”, Chris Lopez, runner-up in the 200 meters with a time of 22.58 and Jarrod Shalhoob-Conaway, finished third in the high jump with a leap of 6’2”.

San Marcos High School

Elsie Tuttle delivered a standout performance for San Marcos, finishing second in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races with times of 2:20.69 and 5:22.09. She also contributed to third-place finishes in the 4×400 and 4×800 relays. Tuttle advanced to the CIF-SS preliminaries in both individual distance events, while the 4×400 relay team also qualified.

Layla Llewellyn and Autumn Richardson earned CIF-SS berths in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, respectively. In field events, Harlyn Griffin placed second in the discus, while Jaylee Farias and Margaret Deakyne qualified in the triple jump and 100-meter hurdles, with Deakyne finishing third.

On the boys side, Logan Patterson Deakyne captured the league title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.23 and helped the 4×400 relay team to a second-place finish and CIF qualification. TJ Deakyne advanced in both the long jump and high jump, while Logan Hale secured a CIF berth with a personal-best discus throw of 141’3″.

Dalton Shupe and Alex Silva also qualified for CIF-SS competition, placing second in the pole vault and third in the 400 meters, respectively.

Dos Pueblos High School

Dos Pueblos athletes also recorded multiple first-place finishes. Kellan Cotter won both the 200-meter and 400-meter races with times of 22.00 and 49.73 respectively. Cullen Gully took first in the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.27 and Owen Abbott won the 1,600 meters at 4:13.95.

Cotter and Gully teamed with Atton Hayes and James Dominguez to win the boys 4×400 relay in 3:25.49. The girls 4×100 relay team—Tabitha Weller, Hazel Burgess, Lucia Riley and Ruby Streatfeild—captured the league title with a time of 49.29 seconds.

In field events, Alix Hollingsworth won the discus with a throw of 114’ 6”and Luna Gnagy secured first place in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet.