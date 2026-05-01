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From left: Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Maritza Torres-Benitez, Bilingual Community Liaison, answers questions about Advance Care Planning; Mariana Iglesias and Micaela Reynoso representing Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA, May 1, 2026 — On Thursday, April 30th, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), in partnership with 2nd Story Associates, hosted the Young at Heart Senior Fair at Presidio Springs. Approximately 150 HACSB senior residents gathered to receive important information and resources from a wide array of partnering organizations and service providers.

The event provided local seniors with access to essential resources related to health care, wellness, recreation, caregiving, and social services. Highlights of the fair included:

Healthy Aging Tips and Resources: Practical tools to support physical, mental, and social well-being.

Practical tools to support physical, mental, and social well-being. Community Connections: Opportunities for residents to strengthen social networks and engage with organizations serving the local senior population.

Opportunities for residents to strengthen social networks and engage with organizations serving the local senior population. Caregiver and Family Support: Valuable information regarding the care of older adults.

Valuable information regarding the care of older adults. Active Lifestyle Ideas: A lively environment highlighting the importance of staying active and connected.

Participating community organizations included Unity Shoppe, Gardens on Hope, Garden Court, Meals on Wheels, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic, Family Service Agency, Santa Barbara Public Library, Sanctuary Centers, SB Move, Santa Barbara County Dept of Social Services, Center for Successful Aging, and Hospice of Santa Barbara.