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SANTA BARBARA, Calif.,— District Attorney John Savrnoch is pleased to announce the launch of a new, dedicated email address for reporting suspected scams: reportfraud@countyofsb.org. This new reporting option enhances the District Attorney’s Office’s ongoing efforts to support the community and address the growing prevalence of scams and is available in addition to our Scam Hotline at 805-568-2442.

A scam is a deceptive scheme or fraudulent attempt to obtain money, personal information, or other valuables by misleading or manipulating individuals. Scams often involve impersonation, false promises, or urgent requests designed to pressure victims into acting quickly without verifying legitimacy.

The District Attorney’s Office Chief Investigator, Kristina Perkins, who also hosts the weekly podcast, Scam Squad, encourages community members who have been victims of a scam, or who believe they may be targeted or involved in one, to report these incidents to our office. Reporting helps us identify trends, raise awareness, and better protect the public. Chief Investigator Perkins stated, “This new email gives our community a simple, direct way to reach us if they have been victimized or even suspect a scam. It also helps us identify emerging trends and better understand where resources are needed most to protect our vulnerable community members. We are here to listen and connect people with the information and support they need.”

Please note that the Scam Hotline is not staffed for live calls. Callers will be asked to leave a message, and a member of our team will return your call or respond to your email as soon as possible.

This reporting resource is not intended for emergencies or situations requiring an immediate law enforcement response. If you are in danger or require urgent assistance, please contact your local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction immediately.

District Attorney Savrnoch is proud to provide this resource to the public and remain committed to helping our community report scams, track their impact, and strengthen efforts to prevent fraud.