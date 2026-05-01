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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Trust Company has welcomed Raegan Erdman as a new trust administrator associate.

Raegan has more than 20 years of experience guiding clients through complex financial and real estate matters, especially in the larger Santa Barbara community. Her background spans escrow, lending, luxury real estate operations and property management, bringing a wealth of experience to the team.

In previous roles, Raegan has served as the Director of Operations for a nationally recognized real estate team in Montecito, a Certified Senior Escrow Officer and Loan Officer, and a property management and leasing coordinator. She attended CSU Fullerton and the University of Santa Monica, where she received her master’s degree, and has an active California real estate license.

Raegan is also passionate about serving the community as a sustainer member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara and a CERT volunteer with the City of Santa Barbara. She has also served on the boards of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, Leadership Santa Barbara County and a committee member for the Santa Barbara Zoo, among others.

Santa Barbara Trust Company, a state-chartered trust and fiduciary firm, was founded in 2025 to serve the local community and all Registered Investment Advisors. It is headed by Chief Operating Officer Frank Tabar and is affiliated with Arlington Financial Advisors, a renowned local financial planning company.

The trust company works with clients to secure their long-term wealth and financial goals and offers services such as management of revocable and irrevocable family trusts, estate settlement, asset management, custodial services, investment oversight and agent-for-trustee services.

–— Santa Barbara Trust Company is located at 100 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. For more information call 805-697-5211 or email info@SantaBarbaraTrust.com