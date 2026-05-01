Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 1, 2026 – Toyota of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Honda and Acura are teaming up to support Goleta’s 4th of July Drone Light Show taking place for the second year at Dos Pueblos High School. The Honda, Acura and Toyota dealerships are located adjacent to each other in Old Town Goleta. When the family ownership group for the dealerships found out that more support was needed to put on this free community event, it stepped up to become a sponsor. The City is grateful for this sponsorship and to all of our community partners who are making this patriotic event happen again in the Good Land!

If you are interested in sponsoring, learn more at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/July4Sponsor or send an email to pio@cityofgoleta.gov. All sponsorships and donations made in support of this free community event may be considered a charitable contribution to the City of Goleta and may be tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

The City of Goleta’s Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said, “Every dollar raised allows us to enhance this event and build upon the great success we had the first year with nearly 6,000 people in attendance. We are doing a last call for sponsors and encourage anyone out there who wants to support this wonderful community event to come join this rewarding effort.”

Paul Scheuermann, General Manager of Santa Barbara Honda / Santa Barbara Acura, said, “As a family-owned dealership group in Goleta, we are excited to be an active part of the community. Our goal is simple: support this community, serve our neighbors well and help create opportunity for generations to come. Being a part of this community means showing up, supporting what matters and building something lasting together.”

Supporting local events is just one way the group is showing its long-term investment in Goleta, the group is building new state-of-the-art facilities in Old Town that will include sales, service and collision operations. Renderings will be on display at the Goleta Light Drone Show event.

Here is what is planned for the 4th of July event: Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with food trucks, DJ Darla Bea, country line dancing, photo booth, face painting, free carnival games and activities for the kids, and more. Limited reserved seating is available for sponsors and members of the public – grab your spot here. There will be free shuttle service courtesy of Santa Barbara Airbus from the Costco parking lot. The Drone Light Show itself is scheduled for approximately 9:15 p.m. and will last about 12 minutes.

A huge thanks to all of our sponsors:

Platinum : Yardi

: Yardi Gold : Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Honda, Acura & Toyota, and Santa Barbara Unified School District

: Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Honda, Acura & Toyota, and Santa Barbara Unified School District Silver : Deckers, MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Airbus, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics

: Deckers, MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Airbus, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics Bronze : Camino Real Marketplace, Community West Bank, Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, and True North Wealth Management

: Camino Real Marketplace, Community West Bank, Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, and True North Wealth Management Community Partner: Air Pollution Control District, American Riviera Bank, Best, Best & Krieger, Cederlof Family, Cottage Health, KeyPoint Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, SEE International, and Southern California Edison

The City is also looking for volunteers to help make this day special – sign up here.

For more information about the event, visit our webpage at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/July4.