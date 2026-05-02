Bishop Diego and Cate competed at the Tri-Valley League Track and Field Finals on Friday at Ventura College.

The Bishop Diego boys’ 4×100 relay team of Gabe Phillips, Remi Boykin, Josh Lopez, and Conor Boyd took second place (time unavailable). The girls’ 4×100 team of Isabella Aguilar, Mia Desales, Peyton Miller, and Mia Zimmerman finished fifth. Individually, Boykin placed fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.86, while Boyd took fifth in the 200 meters in 23.32.

In the field events, senior Aiden Garcia earned second place in the shot put with a mark of 36’5”, and senior Frankie Macias finished third at 35’10”. Macias also took second in the discus with a throw of 110’10”, while Garcia placed fourth at 82’2”.

For Cate, Miles Thompson placed fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.28. Ati Zwiebeck had an excellent meet for the Rams, finishing second in the 1600 meters (4:29.69) and fourth in the 800 meters (2:03.69).

Ryan Chen won the triple jump with a mark of 37’7” and placed second in the long jump at 18’4”.

On the girls’ side for Cate, Sloan Harwell took second in both the 100 meters (12.83) and 200 meters (25.86). Sophia Blank won the 800 meters in 2:27.00 and finished second in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:21.71.