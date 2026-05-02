Prep Baseball Roundup: San Marcos Stuns Santa Barbara With Late Rally To Earn Share of Channel League Title

It appeared the Channel League title was slipping away, but the San Marcos High baseball team refused to give in.

The Royals (16-10 overall, 10-4 Channel League) summoned a season-altering rally in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 10-5 victory over rival Santa Barbara and a share of the Channel League title on Friday afternoon at Eddie Mathews field.

Trailing 5-4 entering the final inning, the Royals capitalized on walks and timely hits and defensive miscues to tie the game and quickly take control. A two-run single from Quinn Melton extended the lead 9-5.

Melton went 4-for-5 at the plate. Mason Crang and Landon Johnson also added two hits apiece.

Mason Crang was a key contributor on the mound and at the plate for San Marcos. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

With the win, San Marcos advances to the postseason, while Santa Barbara High must finish strong in its three remaining non-league games to qualify for playoff consideration.

The Royals got on the board in the top of the first inning on a lined single to left field by Crang that scored Levi Monson, However, Santa Barbara responded in the bottom of the first with a Jetner Welch homer to center field and an RBI single by Griffin Arnold that scored Max Weddle to give the Dons a 2-1 lead.

After San Marcos evened the score at 2-2 in the top of the third on an RBI double by Johnson that scored Brennan, the Dons took control in the bottom of the fourth with three runs to take a 5-2 lead. The inning was highlighted by a Weddle triple that scored Welch.

San Marcos tacked on one run apiece in the top of the fifth and top of the sixth and cut its deficit 5-4 on a single by Melton that scored Patrick Foster.

The Royals exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh to take a commanding 10-5 lead. Miles Herbert closed out the game on the mound for San Marcos with two strong innings in relief allowing zero runs despite traffic on the basepaths.

With the win, San Marcos advances to the postseason, while Santa Barbara High must finish strong in its three remaining non-league games to garner playoff consideration.

Dos Pueblos 10, Oxnard 5

The Chargers (18-10 overall, 10-4 Channel League) overcame an early 5-3 deficit to defeat Oxnard on the road 10-5 and clinch a share of the Channel League title.

Juniors Taylor Young and Marcus Carbajal each racked up three hits. Dos Pueblos also received excellent relief pitching appearances from Max Cruse and Nick Salcido to hold Oxnard scoreless over the final five innings.

Dos Pueblos freshman Matti Di Maggio launched his tenth homer of the year to tie a school record held by his brother Jesse.

