I believe Santa Barbara County government should be run with competence, transparency, and real accountability to the people who pay for it. That’s why I am endorsing Kyle Slattery for Auditor-Controller in the June 2 Primary Election because this race matters more than most voters realize.

The Auditor-Controller isn’t a glamorous office. But it is the financial backbone of a $1.7 billion county government, responsible for payroll, financial reporting, and internal auditing. When it works, you don’t notice. When it doesn’t, taxpayers pay the price.

In 2022, the Board of Supervisors voted to modernize the county’s financial systems, a straightforward step to align with what other counties and Fortune 500 companies already use. Our existing system, custom built in the 1990s, lacked modern cybersecurity and functionality.

The project was delayed by more than two years (and counting), with cost overruns estimated to total $7.6 million. Other counties completed similar upgrades on time and on budget. Santa Barbara County is an outlier.

Why? Because the effort was met with resistance from the very office responsible for implementing it.

The Auditor-Controller stopped participating in key meetings, failed to staff the project despite having funding, and treated the work as something to resist rather than accomplish. Progress stalled and costs grew.

That kind of leadership doesn’t deliver results. It drives them off track.

Leadership means showing up and getting the job done, especially when millions of taxpayer dollars are at stake. This isn’t about software. It’s about accountability and whether county government is willing to adapt and improve.

The office needs a forward-thinking leader, someone who embraces solutions.

Kyle Slattery is that leader. A CPA and longtime county employee, he understands what went wrong and how to fix it.

On June 2, I hope you’ll join me. Santa Barbara County deserves an Auditor-Controller who shows up, does the job, and protects the public’s trust.

Joan Hartmann is Santa Barbara County supervisor for the 3rd District.