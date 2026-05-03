In our community, families sometimes wait years for a housing dispute to determine whether they can remain in their homes. Small businesses find themselves paralyzed by litigation that stretches on far too long. Parents in family-law matters endure many months — sometimes years — without clarity about their children’s futures. In my experience, justice delayed truly is justice denied.

After more than 22 years standing in Santa Barbara County courtrooms — representing small-business owners fighting to keep their doors open, parents navigating painful custody battles, and individuals whose freedom and future hung in the balance, I have witnessed the quiet human cost of these delays. One memorable case involved a local family business owner who nearly lost everything because of a straightforward legal dispute sitting on the docket for nearly three years while the calendar remained jammed. That experience reinforced a simple truth: Every person who enters a courtroom deserves to be heard with patience, treated with dignity, and given a fair and timely day in court.

Although Santa Barbara Superior Court calendars have contracted in overall volume over the course of my legal career, backlogs for contested civil cases, misdemeanors, and felonies have grown substantially. Today, only 66 percent of unlimited civil cases are resolved within 24 months, misdemeanors reach just 41 percent within 30 days, and felonies only 59 percent within one year — significantly slower than the plus-80-percent performance of two decades ago.

Luis Esparza | Photo by Paul Wellmann

The Accountability of Elected Judges

Judicial temperament is the very foundation of public trust. What our courts need is steady, measured, decision-making guided by constitutional principles, where proceedings move efficiently and fairness is not merely spoken of but lived. Public perception of sitting judges carries little force if the electorate itself lacks the ability to select them. Without that accountability, we risk having those who sit in the judicial branch of government themselves being beyond the judgment of voters.

Our courts touch on the issues that shape daily life here: housing disputes that decide whether families can stay, family-law cases that protect children and support working parents, business conflicts that keep small companies alive, and criminal matters that help keep our neighborhoods safe. Every ruling carries real weight, and I believe real-world, ground-level understanding belongs on the bench.

Article VI of the California Constitution states that Superior Court judges shall be elected by the voters of their county. In practice, however, contested elections are exceedingly rare and occur only when another candidate steps forward. As a result, only about 5 percent of California Superior Court judges initially reach the bench through a direct vote of the people. The vast majority are first appointed by the governor to fill vacancies and then typically face little or no opposition when they later stand for election. When vacancies arise, new judges are appointed through an opaque process that is often distant and removed from public view.

This is unfair both to the public, who deserve a bench chosen through open and transparent accountability, and to the judges themselves, who must work to overcome any appearance of partiality. Given the profound oversight judges exercise over people’s lives, families, and livelihoods, both the reality and the perception of impartiality matter deeply. That is why contested elections matter; they give our community a direct, transparent voice in who serves on the bench rather than leaving those decisions to appointments made behind closed doors.

Improving Access and Fairness

I earned my Juris Doctor from the University of Southern California Law School and a Master of Laws from Purdue Global Law School. I have served as a Special Master for the State Bar of California since 2015, on the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury, and as current president of the 19th District Agricultural Association.

As a bilingual attorney fluent in Spanish, I remain especially mindful of the needs of our diverse community.

Having spent decades in courtrooms throughout the state, I am familiar with the practical tools and technology already in use in other counties — simple docket-management protocols and efficient calendaring systems — that can ease delays and improve access to justice without ever compromising fairness. Santa Barbara Superior Court calendars have contracted in overall volume over the course of my legal career, but backlogs for contested civil, family law, and complex cases have expanded, making it significantly harder to get a case heard today than in the mid-2000s.

Above all, Santa Barbara County deserves courtrooms where every person, regardless of language or resources, feels truly heard and receives timely justice. That is the bench our community deserves, and it is the standard I would strive to uphold every single day.

Luis Esparza is a candidate for Superior Court judge. http://www.esparzaforjudge.com.