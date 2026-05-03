To My Fellow Residents of Santa Barbara County,

I am writing as someone who, at the age of 92, has lived long enough to remember steadier times, and who has watched our community weather many changes. This is not a partisan message. It is a civic one.

Across the country, people feel something shifting beneath their feet. Institutions that once felt solid now seem uncertain. Younger generations are inheriting a world they did not build and do not fully trust. Older generations see changes unfolding faster than anyone expected. This is not a matter of ideology. It is a generational break in responsibility.

For earlier generations, responsibility was not optional. It was how boys became men and how communities held together. Families, civic clubs, veterans’ groups, and local institutions all reinforced the same expectation: if you had standing, experience, or influence, you owed something back. That ethic — now called noblesse oblige — shaped our civic life.

In a republic where every citizen has a vote, noblesse oblige is not an aristocratic relic — it is the civic backbone. When influence is broad, responsibility must be anchored in those with the standing to exercise it wisely. A self‑governing community depends on its prominent citizens to carry the duties that keep public life coherent: defining the platform, shaping the strategy, and sustaining the effort. Without that sense of obligation, the structure of a republic weakens, no matter how many ballots are cast.

Much of that structure has faded. Local institutions weakened. National organizations grew. The quiet virtues of steadiness and duty were crowded out by noise and speed. As a result, many prominent citizens no longer realize that their communities still depend on them to step forward.

Certain responsibilities in civic life cannot be performed by the general public. They require judgment, experience, and standing — qualities that arise from long-term investment in the community.

A campaign cannot be built from the bottom up. It must be built from the top down — by the prominent citizens whose standing gives them the credibility to speak for the district. Platform, strategy, and funding can only come from them. These responsibilities cannot be outsourced to distant organizations or left to chance. They require judgment, experience, and the ability to see beyond the moment.

When the prominent step back, the district loses its compass. When they step forward, the district regains its direction. The immediate need is for the prominent of both parties to recognize the overwhelming importance of their role. Without their leadership, no campaign can be coherent, responsible, or worthy of the voters.

Communities cannot function when those with experience and standing step away from responsibility. Those who remember steadier times — who lived through eras when responsibility defined adulthood — must help steady the present. Not by raising the temperature, but by lowering it. Not by adding noise, but by adding ballast.

Santa Barbara County has always depended on citizens who stepped forward quietly, without seeking attention. That tradition is part of our heritage. It is worth remembering, and worth restoring.