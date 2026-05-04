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FOR ALL MURDER MYSTERY LOVER THESPIANS: Auditions will be held on Wed, June 10th at the Unitarian Society, Thursday, June 11th at the Opal Restaurant, and on Saturday, June 13th.  Performances are slated for mid-October at the Opal Restaurant.

Parts available are the Ringmaster ( age range, 50’s- late 60’s), Nochka the Trapeze artist ( age range 18-20’s), and Gary  the roadie/bouncer ( age range 18-40’s). NO CIRCUS SKILLS ARE NECESSARY. Please contact Nancy at ngmft@aol.com  or (805) 886-8748 to set up an audition time or for more information.

Mon May 04, 2026 | 16:50pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/05/04/acting-out-theatre-group-auditions-for-murder-mystery-dinner-theater/

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