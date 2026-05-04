Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — May 3, 2026 — The Santa Barbara Running Association’s Island Foxes Youth Track Club hosted the sold-out All-County Youth Track and Field Championships yesterday at Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium, bringing together 500+ registered youth athletes from Santa Barbara County in Grades 1-8 for a day of wonderful competition.

The meet, which reached capacity and closed registration early, showcased the growing strength of youth track and field across the region. Young athletes competed in sprint events, distance races, field competitions, and relay races under the direction of USA Track and Field Officials, providing a quality championship-level experience.

“We are thrilled by the response from young athletes and their families across the county to participate in Track & Field,” said meet organizer Mindy Wolfe. “Youth Track & Field continues to grow in Santa Barbara and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”

Standout Performances

While all athletes performed their best, setting personal bests, bringing smiles and high-fives, several athletes delivered standout performances:

Girls 3000m (Grades 5-6): Daisy Kriteman (Island Foxes) – 13:15.01

Boys 3000m (Grades 5-6): John Rupnow (Providence) – 11:27.55

Boys 100m (Grades 7-8): Rylan Kelly (Pacific Christian) – 12.14 seconds

Boys 400m (Grades 7-8): Trevor Wiley (Unattached) – 1:03.61

Boys Long Jump (Grades 7-8): King Sanchez (Lompoc Valley) – 16’10”

Girls Long Jump (Grades 7-8): Christine Canley (Central Coast) – 13’3”

Boys High Jump (Grades 7-8): Zack Kvancz (Unattached) – 4’6”

Girls Shot Put (Grades 7-8): Nina Garcia (Jimenez) – 26’7”

About the Meet

The All-County Championships featured a full program of running and field events at La Playa Stadium on the scenic Nick Carter Track at Santa Barbara City College. Athletes competed in their age divisions (Grades 1-8) across sprint events (100m, 200m), middle-distance races (400m, 800m), and distance runs (1500m, 3000m), along with field events including Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, and Softball Throw. Relay teams also competed in 4x100m and 4x400m races.

The championships were co-hosted by the Santa Barbara Running Association, Island Foxes Youth Track Club, and Santa Barbara City College, with generous support from the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, Club West, and numerous volunteers.

Looking Ahead

The success of the 2026 All-County Championships reflects the strength and growth of youth Track & Field throughout Santa Barbara County. Stay tuned on the SBRA website for upcoming youth opportunities, including joining the SBRA Junior Grand Prix, a series of local races providing inexpensive running experiences for all as well as details for the 2027 Island Foxes season.

For more information or to learn about the Island Foxes Youth Track Club, visit the Santa Barbara Running Association website or contact islandfoxes@sbrunning.org.