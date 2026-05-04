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Toothy the Shark poses with children after they spin the prize wheel at World Oceans Day in 2023. | Credit: Courtesy

Sea-curious of all ages have the opportunity to touch sharks. | Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf highlights the region’s close connection to the Pacific Ocean and the importance of protecting it, each and every day. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA— On Saturday, June 6, 2026, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf invites the community to celebrate World Oceans Day with free admission and a full day of ocean-themed activities from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Guests of all ages can meet animals from the Santa Barbara Channel, explore interactive exhibits, and connect with local organizations working to protect and study our ocean. Programs Manager Ally Aplin describes the day as “an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to come together and spark collective action to protect our ocean and support a healthier future for our local marine ecosystems and coastal communities”.

Community partners include The Nature Conservancy California, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, UCSB Marine Science Institute and Long-Term Ecological Research, Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation, The Cultured Abalone Farm, Celebration Cruises (Lil’ Toot!), Sunflower Star Lab, Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, CSU Long Beach Shark Lab, and the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara. Each partner will offer unique insights into ocean research, conservation, and maritime culture.

The celebration extends across Stearns Wharf. Guests can pick up a World Oceans Day passport at the Sea Center and collect stamps at participating Wharf businesses, including Lil’ Toot Santa Barbara, Moby Dick Restaurant, Deep Sea Tasting Room, Nature’s Own Gallery, and Mother Stearns Candy Company, with special offers available June 6 and 7. Adventurous folks who get their entire passport filled with stamps can enter into a drawing to win a special gift basket by returning their full passport back to the Sea Center.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Located on historic Stearns Wharf, this highly interactive regional aquarium and marine education facility offers guests close encounters with marine animals, and exploration of the Santa Barbara Channel on the Wet Deck. In addition to permanent exhibits, the Sea Center hosts unique events and special educational programming, including Underwater Parks Day and World Oceans Day.