Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) brings the beloved free country line dancing classes to State Street this May, every Wednesday. Join us on State Street in front of Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen (716 State Street).

Each evening begins with an easy-to-follow line dancing instruction from Christy Grant from 6-7 pm making it simple for newcomers to jump in, followed by an hour, 7-8 pm of open dancing as the energy builds and the street comes alive.

All classes are free and open to the public and are designed to build community and support neighboring businesses. Attendees can also enjoy food and drink specials from Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen, making it easy to turn an evening of dancing into a full night out.

Event Dates: Wednesdays 6-8 pm

May 6, May 13, May 20, May 27

Whether you’re looking for a fun midweek activity or a new way to connect with the community, Kickin’ Country Line Dancing Nights offer a unique downtown experience.

Looking ahead, the free dance class series will continue with West Coast Swing Dancing in June. Join us and be part of the rhythm of downtown Santa Barbara! For more information and to view other Downtown Santa Barbara happenings and events, visit downtownsb.org

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.