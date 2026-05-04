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City Clerks Team in front of City Hall, pictured left-to-right: Deputy City Clerk Nicholas Norman, City Clerk Deborah Lopez and Senior Deputy City Clerk David Cutaia | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, May 4, 2026 – It is Municipal City Clerks Week, the perfect time to recognize our outstanding Goleta’s City Clerks Division. During this week (May 3 to 9), we hope you will join us in shining a light on this hard-working team responsible for making sure our city is running smoothly. There are many ways you can show your appreciation. Join us tomorrow, May 5th, for the Goleta City Council meeting when the Mayor will present the group with a Proclamation recognizing Municipal Clerks Week. You can also take a moment and send an email of thanks to cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.gov or comment on our Facebook page (facebook.com/cityofgoleta).

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Goleta’s City Clerk’s Division is vital in making sure the city functions at a high-level. The team is the professional link between our community members and the City Council. I thank each of them for the dependability, dedication, and flexibility they bring to work each day.”

Goleta’s City Clerk Division is comprised of 23-year veteran City Clerk Deborah Lopez, Senior Deputy City Clerk David Cutaia, and Deputy City Clerk Nicholas Norman.

City Clerk Deborah Lopez said, “The City Clerk’s office is dedicated to keeping local government efficient and transparent. As the vital link between our residents and the state, we take pride in serving the community with unwavering integrity and a commitment to professional excellence.”

Here are just some of the City Clerk’s Division responsibilities:

· The group serves as a liaison to the general public and within the municipal government.

The Division is also the Historian of the Records, taking care of the recorded history of the City. This includes maintaining a complete and accurate record of City Council proceedings and official City files as well as overseeing all ordinances, resolutions, proclamations, written contracts, official bonds and public records requests.

The Division is also responsible for overseeing the City’s seven Council-appointed Boards and Commissions. The Division also oversees 11 Committees.

The Division serves as the election official for the City of Goleta and oversaw the process for the City’s historic move to District Elections in 2022.

Goleta thanks our City Clerks Team. Learn more about the Division and all they do at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/city-clerk.