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Santa Barbara, CA – May 4, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara is hosting two community meetings to provide the latest design updates for the Lower Eastside Transportation Safety Enhancements Project. This Project includes improving safe routes to school, bike and pedestrian upgrades, enhancements to Salinas Street, and more.

The meetings will also provide the latest information on the Highway 101 Pedestrian/Cyclist Bridge Overcrossing, connecting the Eastside and Waterfront, and the proposed grant application that will be considered by City Council on May 12. If City Council affirms their support, the City plans to submit the grant application in June 2026.

Lower Eastside Safety Enhancements Project Meeting (Virtual)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

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Register for the Zoom webinar

Lower Eastside Safety Enhancements Project Meeting

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, Multipurpose Room (1111 E Mason St.)

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Proposed enhancements include:

Highway 101 Pedestrian/Cyclist Bridge Overcrossing – Connecting the Eastside and Waterfront for safer walking and biking access.

– Connecting the Eastside and Waterfront for safer walking and biking access. Safe Routes to School improvements – New curb extensions and high-visibility crosswalks at key intersections along Montecito, Voluntario, Soledad, Quinientos, and Carpinteria Streets.

– New curb extensions and high-visibility crosswalks at key intersections along Montecito, Voluntario, Soledad, Quinientos, and Carpinteria Streets. Bike and pedestrian-friendly upgrades – Added curb extensions along Cañada, Hutash, Punta Gorda, Voluntario, and Cacique Streets to improve safety and accessibility.

– Added curb extensions along Cañada, Hutash, Punta Gorda, Voluntario, and Cacique Streets to improve safety and accessibility. Salinas Street improvements – Upgrades at several intersections, including new lighting from the five-point roundabout to the U.S. 101 off-ramp, and new curb extensions to enhance visibility and safety.

Construction for the Safety Enhancements Project is anticipated to begin in summer 2027.

For more information and to sign up for updates, visit Lower Eastside Transportation Safety Enhancements Project (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/LECC).

Written comments may be emailed to LECC@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.