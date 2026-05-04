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A lively, sold-out Old Spanish Days La Primavera celebration took place Saturday evening at the historic El Paseo Restaurant. The festive night featured the first official performances by 2026 Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez and 2026 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Penny Hernandez, captivating an enthusiastic audience.

Guests also enjoyed remarks from El Presidente 2026 Colin Hayward and Father Larry Gosselin, marking an exciting kickoff to the season ahead.

The evening was filled with music and dance as members of the community came together in celebration and support, raising vital funds for the free public events that Old Spanish Days proudly presents each summer.

The evening concluded with a spirited Sevillanas performance featuring past Spirits of Fiesta alongside owners of several local dance studios, who gave back to the community by sharing their artistry with the next generation.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2026 will take place August 5–9.

Viva la Fiesta! Fiesta Forever.