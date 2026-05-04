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Eric Wulff, Betty Elings, Wells Dare Holdren | Credit: Courtesy

Dare Holdren | Credit: Courtesy

Ryan and Stacey Fells | Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Frann Wageneck | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — More than 240 parents, educators, alumni and community supporters gathered April 25 beneath the stars at the historic Santa Barbara Club for the Royal Pride Foundation’s annual Royal Ball, raising approximately $250,000 in net proceeds to support students at San Marcos High School.

The sold-out event, the foundation’s signature fundraiser, brought the San Marcos community together for an evening of celebration, connection and purpose. Funds raised will support campus-wide programs spanning academics, arts, athletics, student wellness and essential support services.

“Tonight, we gather not only in celebration, but with a shared purpose: to invest in the moment a student hears ‘yes,’” said Kristi Newton. “Yes, you belong. Yes, you are supported. Yes, your future is full of possibility.”

Newton opened the evening by recognizing the leadership of co-chairs Alexis Tande and Dalina Klan, along with the benefit committee, volunteers, foundation board members and student leaders who brought the event to life. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing, with longtime supporter and San Marcos parent Andrew Firestone serving as master of ceremonies. The evening was supported in part by community partners including Kunin Wines.

Since its founding, the Royal Pride Foundation has invested more than $4 million into San Marcos High School, helping to strengthen programs and expand opportunities for students across campus.

“This is truly a golden era for San Marcos,” Newton said, citing the leadership of Principal Dare Holdren and the school’s educators and staff. “We are creating something transformational that will impact students not just today, but for generations to come.”

Principal Holdren pointed to measurable gains in student experience and school culture.

“What we are doing is reflecting in how the kids are feeling,” Holdren said. “We went from the 40th to the 90th percentile in students’ sense of belonging at San Marcos, we have made jumps every year and we are in the 90th percentile in school climate, in school safety, and in supportive relationships. We are also in the 90th percentile for staff reporting that we have a positive school climate. Our staff is enthusiastic and hopeful, and we have 11 straight years of the most Channel League titles of any school in the league.”

The evening also celebrated community leaders whose contributions reflect the spirit of Royal pride. Stacey and Ryan Fell were honored with the Forever Royal Award for their longstanding dedication and support of San Marcos students.

“We are here tonight for the students whose parents are not here,” Stacey Fell said, emphasizing the importance of community support in creating opportunity for every student.

Frann Wageneck received the Royal Pride Inspiration Award in recognition of her leadership and commitment to students. As a foundation board member, she has helped lead key initiatives including alumni engagement and the nearly complete Building Community Wellness Project.

“Frann leads with heart, with purpose, and with an unwavering belief in students,” Newton said. “She doesn’t just support our community, she helps shape it.”

During the evening, philanthropist Betty Elings Wells was recognized for her transformational support of the Elings Wells Family Wellness Center, a key component of the Building Community Wellness Project. Wells, joined by her partner Eric Wulff, was honored with a celebratory toast acknowledging her contribution and the growing momentum behind the initiative.

The Wellness Center will provide a dedicated space to support students’ physical, emotional and mental health while strengthening partnerships with local organizations to expand care and early intervention. The project is part of a broader vision that also includes the newly announced Cottage Health Careers Academy, creating a connection between student well-being and pathways into health and behavioral health careers.

Together, these initiatives represent a significant investment in both the immediate and long-term success of San Marcos students.

The Royal Ball continues to serve as a cornerstone event for the foundation, providing flexible funding that allows school leaders to respond to evolving needs and opportunities across campus.

“Your presence says something powerful,” Newton told attendees. “You are here because you believe in our students, their potential, their futures, and the power of community to shape both.”

With strong community support and continued momentum, foundation leaders say the impact of the evening will extend far beyond a single night.

“Our greatest impact is still ahead,” Newton said.