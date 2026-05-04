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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — Third Space Sauna, Santa Barbara’s first community sauna and cold plunge, is bringing its custom Finnish cedar barrel sauna to Rincon Beach for the first time this weekend.

On May 8th and 9th, the public is invited to drop in Friday and Saturday to meet founders Joey Mcguinness and Eli Pearlman, sweat it out in a 12-foot cedar sauna, take a plunge in the cold Pacific, and hang out on one of the most iconic stretches of coastline in California.

Third Space partnered with Santa Barbara County Parks with a goal to bring community wellness to public land as a service for everyone, not just those who can afford a resort day.

“We started Third Space to create a place where people can gather and connect,” said co-founder Joey McGuinness. “Our dream was to make the Pacific Ocean part of that vision. Locals, surfers, a commuter catching a break between SB and Ventura – our mission is to keep this accessible to everyone. Come experience the beach and the ocean in a new way.”

Third Space has been operating out of the Funk Zone since earlier this year, building a community of regulars who come for the heat therapy and stay for the conversation. The Rincon partnership marks the business’s first outdoor coastal location, with weekly Thursday–Saturday sessions to follow the launch weekend.

Launch Weekend Details:

When: Friday May 8, 1pm-8pm + Saturday May 9, 8am–12pm & 4pm-8pm

Where: Rincon Beach County Park, Upper Lot

Cost: Free

Reservations: Encouraged at thirdspacesauna.co/booking

Regular Rincon sessions begin the following Thursday. Drop-in, membership and package deal pricing at thirdspacesauna.co