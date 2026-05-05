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Draughtsmen Aleworks is hosting a Pints for Pinnipeds benefit for Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) at their mothership location in Goleta on Saturday, May 9th, 2:00pm-5:00pm. Proceeds from sales will go to CIMWI to support the nonprofit’s marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, research, and education work in our community!

Event highlights include:

Draughtsman Aleworks is brewing a CIMWI inspired “Dog of the Sea” blonde ale available by the pint and in take-home feel-good 4-packs with proceeds going to support CIMWI

Spencer the Gardener is joining in the fun and takes the stage at 3:00pm

ZAPP, the Thai-Asian food truck at Draughtsmen, is also showing their support and donating 10% of their sales during the event to CIMWI

Special event beer and wine glasses available for purchase with a beverage through Draughtmen

Silent Auction

Cornhole

CIMWI Coloring Pages & Crayons

Draughtsmen Aleworks’ support continues throughout the month of May! All three of the Draughtsmen locations will continue to support CIMWI as a Good Karma philanthropy partner with proceeds from each pint of Dog of the Sea blonde ale and take-home feel-good 4-pack benefiting CIMWI.

You can also make a direct donation to CIMWI through their website, https://www.cimwi.org/donate.

“Pints for Pinnipeds is a perfect example of how our local community and conservation come together in a meaningful way. Every glass raised helps fuel CIMWI’s critical work – rescuing sick and injured marine mammals, providing medical and rehabilitation care, returning healthy animals back to the wild, advancing research, and inspiring the next generations of ocean stewards. We are grateful for our partnership with Draughtsmen Aleworks in this community philanthropic event. We hope you’ll join us on May 9… together we make difference!” said Ruth Dover, CIMWI’s Managing Director.

Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI):

Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI, pronounced “sim-wee”) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to positively impacting conservation through marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, research, and education to promote ocean and human health. At the core of CIMWI’s mission is the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, malnourished, orphaned, entangled, and oiled marine mammals, providing critical intervention when these animals are most vulnerable. Beyond individual medical and rehabilitation care, this work informs and strengthens broader conservation efforts aimed at preserving marine biodiversity and protecting coastal ecosystems. CIMWI serves Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as a vital part of NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program. CIMWI’s jurisdiction spans 155 miles of coastline, 106 beaches, and four harbors.

Marine mammals (seals, sea lions, dolphins, and whales) are sentinel species and barometers of ocean and human health. CIMWI rescues, rehabilitates, and returns these animals back to the wild with a second chance at life. Over the past four years, CIMWI has experienced a 76% increase in reports of marine mammals in distress and a 77% rise in animal rescues compared to the preceding four-year period. This sharp escalation underscores an urgent and growing demand for the nonprofit organization’s services. It also heightens the critical need for additional financial support to sustain their capacity to meet the rising demand and deliver life-saving care for these federally protected marine species.

On average each year, CIMWI rescues 225 marine mammals in need of urgent intervention to survive with up to 60 patients in care at a time. CIMWI’s work is powered by a dedicated, caring, and skilled team of 150 volunteers. Together this team is saving lives and making a difference in marine wildlife conservation, research, and education.

To learn more about CIMWI:

Draughtsmen Aleworks:

Draughtsmen was founded in Goleta “The Goodland” CA. Draughtsmen Aleworks is a lifestyle company dedicated to brew, ferment and steep the finest quality craft beverages including beer, wine, cider, and hopped teas with a focus on local and a commitment to integrating social, economic, and environmental factors in their community into a unique business model built around sustainable business practices and philanthropic partnerships. Draughtsmen Aleworks has three locations on the central coast: