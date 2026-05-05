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HSB Ambassidor, Jill Nida | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, May 5, 2026 – For more than three decades, Jill Nida has been a steadfast advocate, volunteer, and champion for Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB). Her leadership and generosity have helped shape the organization into what it is today, and her personal story is deeply woven into its mission.

Over the past 37 years, Jill has served as Board Chair (twice), Board Member, Auxiliary Member, and Capital Campaign Chair for the Riviera office building. She was also honored as a Hero of Hospice in 2015. She served on the Hospice Foundation Board and is Board Emeritus. She was instrumental in the HSB butterfly logo design and color (aqua). Beyond titles, roles, and responsibilities she has been one of HSB’s most passionate ambassadors in the community, given the unofficial title “Cheerleader Emeritus.”

Jill’s journey with Hospice of Santa Barbara began long before she ever joined the Auxiliary. When she was 14 years old, her father died—a loss that changed everything. Today, research shows that millions of children in the United States experience the death of a parent or close family member before adulthood, yet many still navigate their grief without adequate support. For Jill, that early experience of loss shaped the course of her life.

Her mother had to “get a real job” to support the two of them, working at Robinsons at La Cumbre Plaza. “We had to be united. We had very little money and didn’t even have time to argue ,” Jill remembers. “I didn’t know a single person at school who had lost a parent or even a grandparent, and no one seemed to know how to talk to me. I felt totally isolated and alone. I learned about grief and its significance firsthand. I really wished I had someone to talk to back then.”

In the 1970s and 1980s, childhood grief was rarely addressed openly. Formal grief counseling for children was uncommon, and many adults believed the best approach was to ‘move on’ or avoid talking about loss altogether. Jill’s experience of isolation ultimately inspired her to ensure that other children would not feel so alone.

When she learned about Hospice of Santa Barbara she knew she wanted to help. What particularly resonated with her was that she knew that she especially wanted HSB to start a children’s grief/bereavement program. In 1989, she joined the Auxiliary, which at the time was the primary pathway to involvement. “It was quite formal—you had to be invited. It reminded me of joining a sorority and going through “rush”. I was taken out to lunch and asked a lot of questions. Back then, Light Up a Life was the only fund-raising event for HSB. We held ‘awareness teas’ to spread the word. We worked incredibly hard.” Even in those early days, one principle stood out to her: the organization’s commitment to providing free services to everyone who needed them. That commitment remains a defining principle of HSB today.

Over the years, Jill’s connection to HSB deepened in very personal ways. Her husband, Joe Nida, was diagnosed with a lower motor neuron disease, closely related to ALS. His path to dying was a very long and difficult journey. Not long before Joe passed away, Jill’s mom suddenly became ill and died. “It was such a low time in our lives, as you can imagine.”

“When Joe was sick and after my mother died, our daughter, Jamie Nida and I were fortunate to have what I called the HSB “dream team” including Gail Rink (former Executive Director) Dana VanderMey (former Volunteer Coordinator and current Board Chair), along with Patient Care Volunteers Ann Smithcors, Barbara Rose, and Mark Collier. Back then there was an HSB laughter class Dana invited me to join. I didn’t think I’d get anything out of it, but I was wrong. Volunteer Mark Callier is a magician, and he became a co-facilitator with Dana. We did some pretty silly things, but we all laughed a lot together. Alice Heath, the original HSB founder, was also in our class and it was wonderful getting to know her in this way. Experiences like these reflect HSB’s holistic approach to grief support offering counseling, support groups of all kinds, volunteer companionship and programs that recognize the specific needs of each individual.

Jill has also played a role in HSB’s most memorable fundraising community events. One of the initiatives she is most proud of is the Millennium Mask Project, a large-scale art exhibition and fundraiser featuring masks created by celebrities, artists, and community members. The exhibit brought grief awareness into the public eye, including a major storefront display at Paseo Nuevo, and culminated in a community celebration at the Music Academy of the West. “HSB had flags flying on State Street, the Harlem Gospel Choir came from New York to Santa Barbara to perform for us, and Larry Crandell was our auctioneer. So many people wanted to attend that we had to bring in tents to accommodate everyone. We raised more money than any other nonprofit event in Santa Barbara had at that time.

Reflecting on HSB’s evolution, Jill is most struck by its growth and enduring values. “I’m amazed at the growth of the organization over the years. It’s extraordinary that so many people now know about us. I love the children’s services and the ‘I Have a Friend’ program. We touch so many lives and have the most compassionate volunteers. I’m most proud that we’ve stayed true to our original tenet of keeping all our services free to anyone who needs them.”

Today, as grief continues to affect individuals and families across Santa Barbara County, Hospice of Santa Barbara serves thousands each year—children, teens, adults, and seniors—ensuring that no one must face loss alone. Jill and her partner Gary Simpson still support Hospice of Santa Barbara, in many important ways. “We love the organization and all that HSB offers our community.

“Many years ago we came up with our HSB tag line, “Compassionate Care, Freely Given “and it still holds true today,” said Jill.

For Jill, her decades of service have come full circle. “I talk about death and dying so freely now,” she said. “I understand the pain people are experiencing and can relate in a very personal way. I learned the hard way—but it inspired me to help others.”

About Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of SB was founded in 1974, making it the second-oldest hospice organization in the country. It employs about 50 staff and over 100 volunteers who serve 2,100 people with direct services and hundreds more with training classes, workshops, education, and outreach events. All services provided by the organization are free of charge and are also offered in Spanish.