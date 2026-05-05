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Goleta, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office invites community members to join deputies for Coffee with a Cop on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 6900 Camino Real Marketplace Dr. in Goleta.

This informal gathering gives residents an opportunity to meet with deputies, ask questions, share concerns, and get to know the men and women who serve their community. There is no agenda or speeches, just a chance to have a conversation and build relationships in a comfortable environment.

“Coffee with a Cop is a great opportunity for community members to connect with their local deputies in a relaxed setting,” said Lieutenant Jarrett Morris of the Goleta Police Department. “Whether you have a question you’ve been meaning to ask or just want to stop by and say hello, we encourage everyone to come out and join the conversation.”

Thanks to the generosity of McDonald’s, McCafé coffee will be provided free of charge to attendees during the event.

The Sheriff’s Office looks forward to welcoming residents, business owners, and community partners to this event.

Event Details:

👮🏼 What: Coffee with a Cop

📅 When: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

📍 Where: McDonald’s, 6900 Camino Real Marketplace Dr., Goleta

🍵 Cost: Free