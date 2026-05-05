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(SANTA BARBARA, CA.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department is recognizing National Nurses Week, May 6–12, 2026, by honoring the vital contributions of nurses who serve communities across the county. Each year, the American Nurses Association celebrates “The Power of Nurses,” by highlighting the critical role nurses play in delivering compassionate, high-quality care in every setting.

Nurses are essential to the public health system, serving as trusted professionals who support individuals, families, and communities. Their work improves health outcomes, expands access to care, and helps address health disparities across Santa Barbara County.

“County Health nurses are at the heart of our mission,” said Mouhanad Hammami, Director of County Health. “Their dedication, expertise, and compassion ensure that our most vulnerable communities receive the care and support they need every day.”

From clinics and community programs to emergency response efforts, County Health nurses adapt to evolving public health needs while continuing to provide core services.

Their work spans prevention, education, and direct care, helping to build a healthier and more equitable community.

“County Health’s Registered Nurses provide an exemplary service to the entire community,” said County Health’s Maternal Child and Adolescent Health (MCAH) Director, Kelley Barragan. “County Health nurses creatively and passionately balance daily workloads to ensure the continued provision of essential public health services to vulnerable populations.”

National Nurses Week begins on May 6 and concludes on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, whose legacy continues to shape the nursing profession today. County Health nurses will be formally recognized by the Board of Supervisors at the May 5, 2026 meeting through an honorary resolution sponsored by County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.