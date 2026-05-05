Michelle Carol Drown 1966–2026

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam

“Eternal peace to her soul”

—Irish blessing

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michelle Carol Drown, our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, colleague, and friend. With her passing, we have lost an extraordinary person whose radiant spirit left this world far too soon.

There were so many parts of Michelle’s personality that made her special. She was a passionate, lifelong learner who enthusiastically sought to understand and experience the world around her. This passion for learning and trying new things was contagious, and she often invited others to join her pursuits — from checking out a new band to backpacking through a foreign land. She was an avid traveler and historian, with a passion for European history and all things Gaelic. She had a fervent love of literature, music, and the arts — and she herself was a talented writer, musician, and artist in her own right.

She had a keen sense of humor and a lightning-quick wit. Time with Michelle was just as easily spent in deep conversation as in tear-inducing belly laughs. She was a badass Taekwondo black belt but also found solace in the comforting wisdom of Winnie-the-Pooh. Her spirit animal was the raccoon — a tattoo of which graced her forearm. She loved being in nature, camping and hiking, and had a kinship for animals, especially her beloved dogs (over the years, her menagerie included Lyle, Henry, Riley, Bruce, Emma, Pancake, and Finn).

At her very core, Michelle held a generous love for her family and friends that knew no bounds, and her loyalty and care for those she loved was one of her greatest gifts. We are grateful for the precious time Michelle was here with us, but it wasn’t nearly enough. It’s difficult to find words to describe the sorrow that the loss of our beautiful Michelle has left in our hearts.

Southern California Beginnings

Michelle was born on November 5, 1966, and was raised in Long Beach, California, with her older sister, Chrissie. Chrissie was her “Irish twin,” as they were less than a year apart, and they shared a deep, lifelong friendship and bond. They were raised by their parents, and primarily by their mother, Carol, after their parents divorced when Michelle was 9. They spent many weekends, summers, camping trips, and vacations with their loving grandparents, who were a very important influence in their lives. Michelle loved to read and began keeping a journal at age 10, a reflective practice and way of processing her life and the world around her that she would carry with her throughout her lifetime.

She attended Lakewood High School with friends who would remain an integral part of her life. Michelle was a distinguished scholar and a varsity swimmer and volleyball player. With these experiences and relationships as her foundation, Michelle began the next phase of life slightly further north.

After graduating from high school, Michelle attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she double-majored in psychology and history, and discovered a profound and lasting passion for Irish and Scottish history. She spent a semester abroad in Great Britain, which ignited a lifelong interest in Gaelic history and culture — one that would shape her travels, studies, and her sense of identity for decades, including studying Irish Gaelic and tracing her family lineage to the Douglass clan in Scotland.

Following college, Michelle planned to pursue graduate studies in English history. However, life took an unexpected turn when she secured an internship at the Santa Barbara Independent and was soon hired as a proofreader and arts writer. Already passionate for the arts — especially music — Michelle thrived. She covered rock concerts, interviewed artists, reviewed films, and immersed herself in Santa Barbara’s vibrant cultural life. It was an exciting and formative chapter that solidified her calling as a writer and journalist.

In 1992, Michelle felt drawn to leave Santa Barbara and begin a new phase of life in San Francisco. Living in a cozy Laurel Heights apartment, she worked as a copywriter at Adobe, and later became a writer for the Irish Herald, the local Irish newspaper. She loved live music shows and trivia nights at neighborhood pubs, and she built yet another circle of lifelong friendships. San Francisco was a place she felt deeply herself and would long to one day return.

Flourishing Arts Editor

In 2002, Michelle accepted one of the most fulfilling opportunities of her career: returning to the Santa Barbara Independent as Senior Editor and Arts Editor. Back in Santa Barbara, she threw herself into the creative pulse of the community. In a published piece about her role as Arts Editor, Michelle wrote, “Santa Barbara is bursting at the seams with creativity — a seemingly endless variety of theater, dance, art, films, and music being created all around us.” Michelle led coverage of major cultural events across North America, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival, Outside Lands, BottleRock Napa Valley, and the Festival d’été de Québec. She reported on countless performances at venues such as the Santa Barbara County Bowl and the Arlington Theatre, and conducted interviews with well-known actors, comedians, and musicians.

As Senior Editor, Michelle’s journalism extended far beyond arts coverage. She wrote about politics, travel, and issues of importance to the community, including the Thomas Fire in 2018. Her compassion for animals was notable; her award-winning piece about the death of a newborn giraffe at the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2020 went viral, reaching millions of readers around the world. Michelle believed strongly in the power of local journalism to connect, inform, and uplift. She once wrote, “When done right, a newspaper is the heart, soul, and watchdog of a community.” Her contributions embodied that belief and remain a part of her legacy.

Settling in Northern California

In 2021, Michelle decided to move further north to the bucolic town of Ferndale, California. There, she sought to fulfill her dream to own a home and bought a house near her older brother and his family, surrounded by redwoods, farmland, and the Pacific coast.

From Ferndale, Michelle continued to pursue her intellectual passions. In 2022 and 2024, she traveled through France and Spain on medieval educational tours led by a historian she greatly admired. In 2025, she earned her Master’s Degree in Communications from the USC Annenberg School of Journalism, and had begun planning to return to San Francisco for the next phase of her life. Tragically, her dreams would not come to pass, as she succumbed to a quietly growing cancer that only showed itself in the final days of her life.

Michelle’s memory will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her mother, Carol Douglass; her sister and brother-in-law, Chrissie and Jeff Cable; her niece and nephew, Benjamin and Anna Cable; her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Sharon Drown, and their daughters Katherine, Jennifer, and Rebecca; her uncle and aunt, Russell and Laura Cross; and her cousins Rebecca and Evelyn Farralon, and Jessica, Charlotte, and Blake Rohman. She is preceded in death by her father, Peter Drown, and her grandparents Barbara and Richard Scandalis.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Michelle will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Manning Park in Montecito.