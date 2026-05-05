Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A new event has been added to the 2026 Old Spanish Days event calendar placing our furry friends at the forefront of the inaugural Fiesta Dog Parade and Costume Contest in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 16 from 11 am – 1 pm. Inspired by Old Spanish Days Fiesta, this vibrant new tradition brings together locals, businesses, nonprofits, and pet lovers for a one-of-a-kind event filled with color, creativity, and connection.

The family-friendly parade is organized as a collaboration between Old Spanish Days, the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Humane and Paseo Nuevo. The day will be a celebration of Santa Barbara’s culture, community spirit, and love of dogs, according to El Presidente 2026 Colin Hayward.

“The Fiesta Dog Parade for Old Spanish Days 2026 is really about bringing new parts of our community into the Fiesta family,” said El Presidente Hayward whose vision of a Fiesta Dog Parade created this year’s event. “Santa Barbara has an incredible community of dog lovers — people who enjoy costume contests — and folks who simply want to be downtown on State Street enjoying a fun, festive parade. This event brings all of that together.”

With festive costumes, Spanish-inspired flair, and plenty of wagging tails, participants will parade down the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street before making their way through the picturesque Paseo Nuevo Shopping Mall — capturing the warmth, pride, and playful spirit that make Fiesta so special. A fun post-parade gathering, including music, vendors and awards, will take place at the parade’s conclusion in Paseo Nuevo.

To help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants and attendees, organizers said participation in the Dog Parade is limited and available by advance registration only. Every pre-registered pup will receive a special commemorative Fiesta bandana to celebrate the day. The winners of the 2026 Fiesta Dog Parade Costume Contest will receive prizes from Paseo Nuevo retailers.

“We want to give more people a reason to feel connected to Fiesta in 2026,” added El Presidente Hayward.

To register, and for more information, please visit Fiesta Dog Parade Details & Registration