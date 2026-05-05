Partial Proceeds from Opening Night of ‘Eleanor’ at Rubicon Theatre Company to Benefit the Work of the League of Women’s Voters of Ventura County

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VENTURA, CA (May 4, 2026) — Rubicon Theatre Company invites the community to a powerful and meaningful Opening Night performance of Eleanor, a riveting solo play celebrating the life and legacy of Eleanor Roosevelt. Use code LWV when purchasing tickets for this special performance on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7PM and $70 will support the work of the League of Women Voters of Ventura County. Opening Night attendees will enjoy a festive gala experience, including complimentary champagne in the lobby beginning at 6:30 PM, followed by the performance and an exclusive after-party featuring light hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and the opportunity to meet the star, director, and artists.

A pioneering force in American democracy, Eleanor Roosevelt played a pivotal role in the early years of the League of Women Voters following its founding in 1920. As Vice President of Legislative Affairs, she helped shape policy priorities, champion progressive reforms, and trained women in nonpartisan political action—strengthening their voice in a newly enfranchised nation. Eleanor brings her extraordinary story to life in a tour-de-force performance by acclaimed actress Kandis Chappell. Described by The Wall Street Journal as “brilliant and emotionally relevant,” the production offers an intimate portrait of a woman who was at once candid and commanding, vulnerable and visionary—tracing her journey from the White House to the global stage.

Eleanor Opening Night Performance with The League of Women Voters – May 16, 2026

Full Run: May 13 – 31, 2026

Rubicon Theatre Company at the Karyn Jackson Theater, Ventura, CA

1006 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001

Event URL: http://www.rubicontheatre.org

(805) 667-2900

Tickets: $30 – $155 | Military/Seniors/Students/Equity Members discounts available

• Preview Performances: May 13, 14 & 15 at 7:00p

• Opening Night Performance with The League of Women Voters – May 16 at 7:00p

• Other Evening Performances: Wednesdays-Saturdays, May 16/20/21/22/23/27/28/29/30 at 7:00p

• Matinee Performances: Wednesday, Saturdays & Sundays, May 17/20/23/24/27/30/31 at 2p

Tickets are limited, and early booking is strongly encouraged. This special evening offers a unique opportunity to experience world-class theatre while supporting an organization dedicated to empowering voters and strengthening democracy. Don’t miss this unforgettable Opening Night celebration of history, leadership, and civic impact. For more information about The League of Women Voters VC go to: https://www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-ventura-county

About The League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters is a peoples’ organization that has fought since 1920 to improve government and engage all Americans in the decisions that impact their lives. The League operates at national, state and local levels through more than 800 state and local Leagues, in all 50 states as well in DC, the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong. Formed from the movement that secured the right to vote for women, the centerpiece of the League’s efforts remain to expand participation and give a voice to all Americans.

About Rubicon Theatre Company

Rubicon Theatre Company has been described as “the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation.” The not-for-profit professional regional has reached more than 550,000 attendees and 55,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for “Sustained Excellence,” Drama Desk Awards for the Off-Broadway productions of The Best is Yet to Come and Daddy Long Legs, and more than 20 Los Angeles Ovation Awards.

Just prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award). Rubicon’s recent World Premiere production of Crazy Mama is slated for a New York Off-Broadway run starting in September of 2026; and the company’s developmental premiere of Dark of the Moon opens in London in May of 2026.

Based in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor. (The balcony, which seats twenty, is available for private parties or corporate groups). True to the company’s name and the vision of founders Karyl Lynn Burns and James O’Neil and Interim Producing Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp, Rubicon is an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.