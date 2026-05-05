Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

PPCCC President & CEO, Jenna Tosh, with Birds and Bees Bash guests | Credit: Courtesy

Birds and Bees Bash emcee, Deja Hartley, rallying the attendees | Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – Planned Parenthood California Central Coast (PPCCC) announced the public launch of the UNSTOPPABLE Campaign, a fundraising initiative aimed at protecting and advancing reproductive healthcare for patients across California’s Central Coast communities. The campaign was formally unveiled on April 25th at PPCCC’s annual Birds and Bees Bash event.

To kick off campaign fundraising, the organization announced a $1 million matching challenge issued by a generous local donor. In a stunning moment of generosity and commitment, attendees met the challenge on the spot, raising $1 million in the largest paddle raise in PPCCC history.

The UNSTOPPABLE Campaign is dedicated to achieving three goals: sustaining services for vulnerable patients during this period of heightened political and financial uncertainty; defending reproductive health care through legal challenges and legislative advocacy; and building a financial reserve to ensure PPCCC can continue providing essential care for years to come.

To date, UNSTOPPABLE has secured $15 million in outright gifts and nearly $40 million in planned gifts, such as bequest intentions, reflecting strong early momentum from donors committed to protecting equitable reproductive health access on the Central Coast.

“This campaign is about renewing our commitment to the communities we serve. No matter what happens in Washington, people on the Central Coast will be able to walk through our doors and get the care they need – without judgment, without delay, and without being turned away. No matter what,” said Jenna Tosh, President & CEO of PPCCC.

When Planned Parenthood was defunded from the Federal Medicaid program in July 2025, PPCCC faced a sudden loss of approximately 60% of its annual revenue. Through a robust contingency strategy including litigation, securing one-time grants from the State of California, and philanthropy, the organization has kept every health center open and continued to provide all services to all patients. But the crisis is not over. Planned Parenthood health centers continue to be targeted by the Federal government, and care remains at risk.

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast is $5 million away from reaching the UNSTOPPABLE Campaign’s $60M goal – funding that will help the organization sustain all services, across all health centers, for all patients, no matter what.

“UNSTOPPABLE is not just a name. It’s a declaration. It means we’ve been serving the Central Coast for more than 60 years and we are ensuring that we are resilient and strong for decades to come. We are here for good – undeterred and unstoppable,” Jenna Tosh, President & CEO of PPCCC.

As the most trusted provider of reproductive health care, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast works toward a future where all people have equitable opportunity to experience health and wellness including high-quality sexual and reproductive health care provided with respect and without judgment. On an annual basis, we serve nearly 30,000 patients across the Central Coast at one of our six health centers.