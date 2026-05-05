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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –Santa Barbara County Parks is excited to announce that registration for the 2026 Junior Lifeguard Program is now open! Families can sign up by visiting Santa Barbara County Junior Lifeguards Website and clicking the green Register Now! Button. There are currently summer sessions available for youth aged 6 to 17.

This summer, the Junior Lifeguard Program will offer four fun-filled and educational two-week sessions at Goleta Beach County Park and one one-week session at Jalama Beach in Lompoc. The program runs Monday through Friday, from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Each Goleta Beach session cost $250, and Jalama Week cost $125. There are discounts for registering multiple children.

Session 1: June 15 – June 26 (No program on June 19)

June 15 – June 26 (No program on June 19) Session 2: June 29 – July 10 (No program on July 4)

June 29 – July 10 (No program on July 4) Session 3: July 13 – July 24

July 13 – July 24 Session 4: July 27 – August 7

July 27 – August 7 Jalama Session: August 10-14 (details to follow)

Tryouts

All new participants will join returning Junior Lifeguards on the first day of their session for an untimed ocean swim test. Swim distances will be age appropriate.

Minis Program!

Santa Barbara County Parks is welcoming 6- and 7-year-olds to join the Minis Program, featuring age-specific activities designed to introduce our youngest participants to ocean safety in a fun and supportive environment.

About the Program

The Santa Barbara County Junior Lifeguard Program is a dynamic and enriching training experience for youth ages 6 to 17, taught by professional Santa Barbara County Lifeguards. Participants will gain hands-on experience in ocean rescue techniques, paddleboard use, CPR, and first aid. Daily activities include swimming, running, paddling, surfing, beach games, and water safety drills. The program also includes educational sessions on marine ecology and ocean conservation.

The Junior Lifeguard Program promotes physical fitness, safety awareness, teamwork, and respect for the coastal environment.

For full program details, including session breakdowns and FAQs, please visit the County of Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguards Website.

Additional information can also be found in the Santa Barbara County Junior Lifeguard Program Handbook.