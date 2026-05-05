Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Opens New Exhibit at Casa de la Guerra Exploring Housing Discrimination and Its Lasting Impacts

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SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) announces the opening of a new exhibit, Fine Print, Hard Lines: Housing and Exclusion in Santa Barbara, which examines how discriminatory housing policies and practices have shaped the city’s past and continue to influence the community today.

On view at Casa de la Guerra, Fine Print, Hard Lines explores the use of restrictive covenants and other exclusionary practices embedded in historical “fine print” that limited who could buy, rent, or reside in certain neighborhoods. Through a compelling mix of primary sources including property records, real estate advertisements, newspaper articles, and historic maps, the exhibit reveals how these practices produced lasting social inequities and barriers that still affect the lived experiences of Santa Barbara residents.

In addition to examining historical policies, the exhibit highlights current efforts by the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office to identify and redact discriminatory restrictive covenants from housing deeds and property titles throughout Santa Barbara County. These ongoing efforts aim to address the harmful legacy of past housing discrimination and promote equity and inclusion.

“We are proud to work in collaboration with SBTHP to teach the community about the injustices caused by restrictive covenants,” said Melinda Greene, Santa Barbara County’s Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder. “Redacting the racist language from these documents is an important step toward making amends and building a more equitable future.”

The exhibit opens on Thursday, May 7th, during Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday Art Walk, and will remain on display at Casa de la Guerra (15 E. De La Guerra Street) during regular museum hours, Thursday through Sunday, 12:00–4:00 p.m.

Through Fine Print, Hard Lines, SBTHP invites the community to engage with Santa Barbara’s complex housing history and reflect on how historical policies continue to shape present-day conversations about equity, access, and belonging.

SBTHP recently received a grant from the state aimed at preventing hate crimes. This program, administered by the California Department of Social Services in partnership with the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs, is part of ongoing efforts in California to provide direct support for communities impacted by hate incidents and support victims.

For more information, visit sbhtp.org