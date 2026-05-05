The playoffs are in full swing and as the spring sport season nears its conclusion memorable performances are increasing at a rapid rate, which made for an eventful SBART press luncheon on Monday at Harry’s Cafe.

Izzy Scott, who competes in both track and field and swim at Carpinteria during the spring excelled in both sports to earn the SBART Athlete of the Week award. On the boys’ side Eli Carnaghe was historically brilliant at the Channel League Championships.

Competing in both the Citrus Coast League Track and Field Championships and the Citrus Coast League Swim Championships on the same day, Scott helped lead both of her teams to victory. On the track, she took first place in the 30 meter hurdles. In the pool, Scott won the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and was a member of 1st-place, school record 200 medley relay team.

Eli Carnaghe won two individual championships at the Channel League Championships. Photo Credit: Courtesy

Carnaghe took 1st place in the 50 meter freestyle, 100 meter freestyle and was a member of 1st-place 200 meter freestyle relay team at Channel League Swim Championships.

Prep Baseball Playoffs on the Horizon

Four local baseball teams have punched their ticket to the postseason, including co-Channel League champions Dos Pueblos (18-10 overall, 10-4 Channel League) and San Marcos (16-11 overall, 10-4 Channel League) as well as Frontier League Champions Bishop Diego (11-5 overall, 9-1 Frontier League) and Citrus Coast League third place finisher Carpinteria (17-5 overall, 8-4 Citrus Coast League).

Dos Pueblos head coach George Hedricks brought senior No.1 pitcher Liam Shea and starting catcher Esteban Garcia.

“We hit a little bit of a funk midseason, Esteban got healthy right after that and I don’t think it’s a surprise that we started to win when he came back,” Hedricks said. “He’s a real vocal leader, a guy that can get us pumped up when we’re flat and it’s made a huge difference for us.”

San Marcos coach Richard Schroeder brought along junior Will Wren and Sophomore Quinn Melton. Despite battling injuries early in the season Melton is batting .500 in his 70 at bats since returning from injury.

The Royals are coming off a 10-5 come from behind win over Santa Barbara that clinched a share of the Channel League title.

“I played a lot of baseball and it is one of the funnest games that I’ve ever been a part of throughout my whole career and my kids’ careers,” said Schroeder of the victory over Santa Barbara. “I’m very fortunate to be associated with these guys. The quality of these young men is really impressive.”

SBCC Track and Field

The SBCC women’s 4X400 team of Syriah Jones, Aubrey Kobayashi, Serenity Jones and Kiala Haas advanced to the CCCAA SoCal finals after a sixth place finish this past weekend at SoCal prelims with a time of 402.86. A top four finish at SoCal Finals will guarantee a spot at State Championships.

San Marcos alum Kiala Haas led the way for the Vaqueros with a sub 60 second split. The SBCC women’s track and field team will take six student athletes to the SoCal Finals this weekend overall.