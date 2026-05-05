We are proud residents of a progressive city, but our progressivism is in peril. City Hall is currently bound by a provision in our City Charter that requires all contracts exceeding five years to get approval by City Council by an ordinance. That has been part of our City’s operation since we were chartered. Now, this City Council wants to do away with this requirement. Why?

Why would any public body want to remove a level of oversight? Because they want to be able to do deals and make contracts without the public scrutiny that an ordinance requires.

We can say no. The City has asked for a special election that cost taxpayers $195,000 to rush through an amendment to the charter. We can say no. Don’t let them get away with this.

Let’s all vote “no” on Measure A2026.