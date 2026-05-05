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Applications for the 2026–2027 Youth Making Change (YMC) Board have been reopened through Friday, May 8 at 11:59 PM. If you are a teen ready to make an impact in your community, this is your chance to apply!

Youth Making Change is a teen-led grantmaking and leadership program where young people take part in real decision-making—reviewing proposals, funding youth-led projects, and helping shape where resources go across Santa Barbara County. Each year, two YMC Boards award $15,000 to projects that support young people and address issues impacting youth in our communities. Open to ages 13–19, regardless of background, identity, ability, spoken language, or academic status. Board members receive community service hours and a stipend.

Know a young person who should be part of this? Please share this opportunity! For questions, contact ymc@fundforsantabarbara.org.

Apply Now