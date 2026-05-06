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Santa Barbara County, Calif., May 5, 2026 – C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Happy Tails Celebration & Fundraiser returned to Santa Barbara’s Cabrillo Pavilion on Sunday, May 3, bringing together a compassionate community of supporters and raising more than $250,000 to help pets and their families on California’s Central Coast.

Now, building on that momentum, the nonprofit launches its first-ever Community Cares Campaign on May 6, which marks C.A.R.E.4Paws’ 17th anniversary. The month-long campaign invites the broader community to come together in support of pets and the people who love them. To kick off the effort, supporters at Happy Tails contributed a remarkable $60,000 match during the event’s paddle raise, creating a powerful pool of funds to inspire and multiply giving throughout the campaign.

“We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, donors and guests who made Happy Tails such a meaningful and successful event,” says C.A.R.E.4Paws’ cofounder and executive director, Isabelle Gullö. “This year, we’re especially excited to carry that energy forward through our Community Cares Campaign. The $60,000 match created during the paddle raise means that every dollar given in May will go even further to support pet families in need.”

The Happy Tails event featured oceanfront views, vegetarian and vegan cuisine by Whiskey ’N Rye, local wines, cocktails and mocktails, and craft beer by Rincon Brewery. Guests also enjoyed silent and live auctions, along with a program highlighting the impact of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ services and the importance of community partnerships in expanding access to care.

Since 2009, C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare by providing access to veterinary care, pet food, supplies and critical support services. The organization serves more than 25,000 pets and their people each year across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Programs include Mobile Community Medicine & Spay/Neuter Outreach, Veterinary Partner Services, Companion Pet Assistance and Safe Haven, as well as the recently launched Pet Refuge, which provides confidential emergency boarding for pets during times of crisis.

Every month, the nonprofit reaches hundreds of pet families who would otherwise go without care, like Esmir Mellin and her beloved dog Rocky, featured in the photo. Without the veterinary care provided by C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile clinic team and veterinary partner services, Rocky would not have survived a life-threatening illness. “Rocky is my baby and I don’t know what I would do without him,” says Mellin. “C.A.R.E.4Paws provided the medicine and helped me with food. They are always here for us and treat us like family. Rocky would not be here today if it wasn’t for them.”

Gullö notes that as the cost of veterinary care and basic pet needs continues to rise, so does the demand for C.A.R.E.4Paws’ services. “The Community Cares Campaign is an opportunity for everyone, no matter the size of their gift, to be part of the solution and help keep pets healthy and with the people who love them. Because every pet deserves a healthy life, and every family deserves the chance to provide it.”

Community members can participate in the campaign in many meaningful ways, including by making a donation, starting a Facebook birthday fundraiser to engage friends and family, organizing a team fundraiser or matching challenge at work and by sponsoring spay/neuter surgeries, wellness exams and other essential care for pets in need. Every action helps reach more pets and families who need support.

To learn more or contribute, visit care4paws.org/community. For event highlights and photos, visit care4paws.org/happytails.