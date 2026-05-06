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GOLETA, CA, May 6, 2026 – The first public splash pad in Santa Barbara County is set to open at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park (170 S. Kellogg Avenue) in Old Town Goleta. You are invited to join us for a celebratory ribbon-cutting on Thursday, May 21st at 3:00 p.m. Please allow time for parking. Spanish interpretation will be provided. The first 50 attendees will get a free Kona Ice snow cone. Once the ribbon is cut, the colorful splash pad will be officially open! Children who want to splash around are encouraged to wear swim attire, and those three and under must wear a swim diaper.

Second District Councilmember James Kyriaco said, “We know the community has been eagerly awaiting the opening of the splash pad and we look forward to seeing it being enjoyed for many years to come. We are pleased there will now be a fun, free, and safe water play space in the heart of our community.”

The splash pad will be open seasonally Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. It will operate six days per week (except Wednesdays) from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., providing the community with access throughout the summer months. The facility will be closed on Wednesdays to allow for routine weekly maintenance and cleaning.

The splash pad was a part of the original design of Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park which opened in 2019 and is the final recreation amenity to this beloved space. It features 34 water jets that produce gentle streams in a variety of engaging patterns. Equipped with two activator posts, users can turn the splash pad on and off during designated hours. The splash pad utilizes a recirculated and treated water system to ensure both safety and environmental sustainability. The splash pad is open to all ages, but is more entertaining for young children.

Here are some important rules and information to know before you go to the splash pad:

Parking is limited, so please consider riding your bike, walking or carpooling.

There is no entry fee—the splash pad is free to use!

Children are required to have adult supervision. There are no lifeguards on duty.

Children under three years of age must wear a swim diaper.

No pets, food, candy, gum, or glass permitted on the splash pad.

Although the water is treated, sanitized, and recirculated—do not drink the water.

Be ready to get wet and be sure to bring your swimsuit and towels.

Showers are available for users to rinse off after use.

We can’t wait to have a splash-tastic time with you on May 21st!

For more information go to http://www.CityofGoleta.org/SplashPad.