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Santa Barbara Beautiful is seeking nominations for outstanding residential and commercial properties for their 61st awards program. These awards single out properties—and the individuals involved—that best exemplify the beauty, creativity and eco-friendly character of Santa Barbara.

The winners will be honored at a Gala Celebration

on Sunday afternoon, September 27th.To submit a nomination, please follow this link to the Santa Barbara Beautiful nomination form:

https://sbbeautiful.org/awards-nomination/ Don’t miss the deadline, Monday, May 18th.

Property award categories have been adapted to meet the real and growing importance of climate change and the need for environmental stewardship with an eye to the public aesthetic.

Properties are nominated by the public and judged by a team of independent local judges.

2026 PROPERTY AWARD CATEGORIES

• Single Family Home, Small Lot (<1/2 acre) • Single Family Home, Large Lot (>1/2 acre)

• Multi-Family Residence • Mixed-Use Building

• Commercial Building • Commercial Sign

• Art in Public Places • Historic Revitalization

• Santa Barbara Commons: Public Open Space

2025 Winners included:

Santa Barbara Commons: Public Open Space – Michael Towbes Library Plaza

Multi-Family Residence – 800 Santa Barbara

Commercial Sign – La Arcada Court

Art in Public Places – Deepwater Diver Monument

About Santa Barbara Beautiful

Co-founded in 1965 by Catherine Adams and Pearl Chase, Santa Barbara Beautiful is a nonprofit organization committed to beautifying our area in a variety of ways not only by working independently but also by cooperating with city departments, neighborhood associations, and other agencies.

“Santa Barbara is beautiful; Santa Barbara Beautiful works hard to keep it that way.” – Jacqueline Dyson, Santa Barbara Beautiful Board Member

For more information on Santa Barbara Beautiful visit https://sbbeautiful.org/, email MelindaMettler00@gmail.com.or call (805) 965-8867.