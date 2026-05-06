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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a vibrant week of happenings downtown, featuring the 1st Thursday Art Walk, Mother’s Day brunches and celebrations, and a variety of culinary experiences. From interactive community events to unique dining and cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3QHf74D

Featured Events:

1st Thursday Art Walk at Various Locations Downtown (Thursday, May 7, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, May 7, 5:00 PM) Raul Audelo – Ancestral Sketches Series at Game Seeker (Friday, May 8, 6:00 PM)

(Friday, May 8, 6:00 PM) The Sleeping Beauty by International Ballet Stars at The Granada Theatre (Friday, May 8, 7:00 PM)

(Friday, May 8, 7:00 PM) World of Chaplin at the Lobero Theatre (Friday, May 8, 7:30 PM – Saturday, May 9, 2:00 PM)

(Friday, May 8, 7:30 PM – Saturday, May 9, 2:00 PM) Community History Day at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Saturday, May 9, 11:00 AM)

(Saturday, May 9, 11:00 AM) Mother’s Day Market at Loubud Wines (Saturday, May 9, 1:00 PM)

(Saturday, May 9, 1:00 PM) Mother’s Day Sophie Scarf Class at The Knit Shop (Saturday, May 9, 2:30 PM)

(Saturday, May 9, 2:30 PM) Celebrate Mother’s Day with Pinyon Bagels & Bakery at Dom’s Taverna (Sunday, May 10, 10:00 AM)

(Sunday, May 10, 10:00 AM) Bloom & Brunch this Mother’s Day at Finch & Fork (Sunday, May 10, 11:00 AM)

Cheese the Day – Wine and Cheese Gathering at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Monday, May 11, 5:30 PM)

(Monday, May 11, 5:30 PM) Recipes for Connection at Jane (Tuesday, May 12, 6:00 PM)

(Tuesday, May 12, 6:00 PM) Taste of Naples at The Copper – Cafe & Restaurant (Tuesday, May 12, 6:00 PM)

(Tuesday, May 12, 6:00 PM) Aegean Sofra at Aegean (Wednesday, May 13, 5:00 PM)

(Wednesday, May 13, 5:00 PM) Table Seven: A Mystery in Three Pours at Beau (Wednesday, May 13, 6:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Kickin’ Country Line Dancing (Every Wednesday in May): Enjoy free country line dancing lessons in front of Best BBQ and Apna (716 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in May): Enjoy free country line dancing lessons in front of Best BBQ and Apna (716 State Street). Bloomberg Asphalt Art (Thursday, May 7, 5:00 PM): Meet lead artists Eddy Jimenez and Irene Ramirez at the State x Carrillo intersection to learn about our newest street art.

(Thursday, May 7, 5:00 PM): Meet lead artists Eddy Jimenez and Irene Ramirez at the State x Carrillo intersection to learn about our newest street art. 10 West 10th Anniversary at 10 West Gallery (May 7-9): Celebrate a decade of contemporary art with discounted works and artist talks.

(May 7-9): Celebrate a decade of contemporary art with discounted works and artist talks. The Strangers Project at Art & Soul (May 2-17): Explore a globally recognized archive of handwritten stories that foster human connection and empathy through collective storytelling.

(May 2-17): Explore a globally recognized archive of handwritten stories that foster human connection and empathy through collective storytelling. “Shapes of Surrealism” Exhibition at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (On Display until May 31): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception.

(On Display until May 31): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception. “The Gift: New Additions to our Story” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history.

(On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history. “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3QHf74D

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.