President Trump will go down in history as one of the most historic, consequential presidents in American history. Love or hate him, he has and will continue to leave his foot print on American history.

His actions and accomplishments have been many. First, he implemented worldwide tariffs. He used economic threats to resolve wars around the world. The India-Pakistan war was such an example. Second, his actions on border security have been strong, as he closed the border. Third, he ended the transgender madness, declaring men are men and women are women. Fourth, he signed an executive order to end funding for DEI offices and emphasized merit. Fifth, he returned public education to the states. Sixth, he encouraged “drill baby drill” and ushered in an unprecedented era of energy dominance. Seventh, he passed the Big Beautiful Bill Act that made tax cuts permanent and eliminated taxes on tips and social security.

Finally, he has become the “president of peace.” Today he is confronting the bully of the Middle East, Iran.

Going forward and in conclusion, President Trump is the real deal. He is a strong, decisive, action oriented president who is looking out for America and the rest of the free world.

God bless him and America.