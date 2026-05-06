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SANTA BARBARA, CA — TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s nonprofit civic media hub, has launched its 2026 Online Auction, open now through Sunday, May 17. The auction features an extraordinary collection of local experiences, original art, fine wine, travel packages, dining experiences, and sports memorabilia — all in support of community media access across Santa Barbara County.

Proceeds from the auction directly support the equipment, technology, and production resources that help TVSB keep Santa Barbara connected, informed, and heard.

From a cruise aboard the Condor Express to limited-edition prints by regional artists, curated Central Coast wine collections, luxury stays, and signed sports collectibles, this year’s auction reflects the creativity, culture, and generosity of the Santa Barbara community.

“This auction is about more than extraordinary experience — it’s about investing in the future of local storytelling,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. “As TVSB continues to evolve into a modern civic media platform, every bid helps expand access to the tools and resources that empower local voices across Santa Barbara.”

This year’s auction includes:

Fine art and limited-edition prints from regional Santa Barbara artists

Curated wine collections and tastings from acclaimed Central Coast wineries

Exclusive dining, entertainment, and one-of-a-kind local experience packages

Signed sports memorabilia and specialty gift bundles

Behind-the-scenes production experiences at TVSB’s professional studios

Luxury stays and premium travel packages

Bidding is open now through Sunday, May 17 at midnight. The auction can be accessed at http://www.tvsantabarbara.org.

Whether bidding on a dream getaway, a meaningful piece of local art, or an unforgettable Santa Barbara experience, every participant directly supports community media and local storytelling across the region.

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Santa Barbara County since 1975. Operating from studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides residents with access to professional production equipment, training, and multi-platform distribution, empowering local voices across broadcast, streaming, and digital media.